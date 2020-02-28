Backup as a Service Market to Gain Extensive Expansion during 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Backup as a Service Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Backup as a Service Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Online backup service (BaaS), refers to frequent backup of folders, files, or the entire content of hard disks by service providers to remote secure cloud-based data repositories. One trend affecting this market is the increase in use of IoT. In IoT, huge amounts of data are generated from the interaction of globally located smart organization and smart appliances. Explosion of data generated by IoT devices have created an opportunity to gain new visions into the world. Most of the enterprises, government agencies, and other pioneering businesses are implementing IoT technologies like software, devices, and sensors.

One driver manipulating this market is the increase in demand to move from CAPEX to OPEX. Move from CAPEX to OPEX model is the main reason driving the rapid adoption of BaaS in numerous industry verticals. Key benefit of executing BaaS solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model where clients have to pay for what they use.

Cloud backup is also called as backup as a service (BaaS), is a method of offsite data storage in which files, folders, or the entire contents of a hard drive are backed up on regular basis by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository through the network connection. Purpose of online backup is simple and open, to protect the information, whether it is business data or personal, from the risk of loss related with user error, hacking, or any other kind of technological disaster.

Key Players Operating in Market Includes:

Alphabet

Amazon.com

Cisco Systems

IBM

NetApp

Commvault

Symantec

Acronis

Dell EMC

Amazon Web Services

Fujitsu

Backblaze

Hexistor

CA Technologies

Intronis

Datalink Corporation

Asigra Inc

Google

International Business Machines Corporation.

Scope of Global Backup as a Service:

Global Backup as a Service by Application:

Online backup

Cloud backup

Global Backup as a Service by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEâ€™s

Global Backup as a Service Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

As an alternative of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS used to connect systems to a private, public, or hybrid cloud managed by the outside supplier. Backup as a service is at ease to manage than other offsite services. Regardless of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage managers can offload maintenance and management to the provider.

Previously, adoption of BaaS was booming in several industry verticals, due to its benefits including flexibility in terms of deployment models, the pay-per-use model, and affordability. Also, with the exponential growth in the volume of data from smartphones, the Internet, and digital business processes, enterprises face problems in managing and protecting the data that is at risk. So that, enterprises are increasingly adopting BaaS model to securely back up the huge volume of data generated by the digital economy. Exponential growth of data will boost the growth of the back up as a service market growth during the forecast period. Cloud backup segment will account for the highest growth in the global BaaS market during the forecast period because of the growth in focus of enterprises to store specific data.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Backup as a Service dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Backup as a Service.

Some Points from TOC for Backup as a Service Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Backup as a Service Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Chapter Five: . Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: . Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Backup as a Service Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Chapter Seven: Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis and Forecast, by Organization Size

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Backup as a Service Market Value Share Analysis, by Organization Size

7.4. Global Backup as a Service Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Organization Size

7.5. Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis, by Organization Size

7.6. Global Backup as a Service Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Organization Size

Chapter Eight: Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Backup as a Service Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

8.4. Global Backup as a Service Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

8.5. Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis, by Application

8.6. Global Backup as a Service Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter Nine: Global Backup as a Service Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Backup as a Service Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Global Backup as a Service Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Backup as a Service Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

