Backpack Travel Bag Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Backpack Travel Bag by Osprey, VF Corporation, Victorinox & more

The global Backpack Travel Bag market is valued at 23400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 28300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Backpack Travel Bag market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel.

The Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Professional Survey Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Backpack Travel Bag market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag increases by 304700 K Units in 2017 from 220150 K Units in 2012, with an average growth rate of more than 6.99%. The whole market value is about 20793 million USD in 2017.

Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Backpack Travel Bag in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 7.53%

For next few years, the global Backpack Travel Bag revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Backpack Travel Bag will be 429560 K Units in 2022. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Backpack Travel Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.

This report studies the global market size of Backpack Travel Bag in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Backpack Travel Bag in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Backpack Travel Bag market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Backpack Travel Bag market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Samsonite

Osprey

VF Corporation

Victorinox

Travelers Choice

Lowe Alpine

Deuter

Standard Luggage Co

Timbuk2

Herschel Supply

Market size by Product

Backpack

Rolling Backpack

Market size by End User

Adult

Kids