Background Music market forecast examined in new market research report

Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Background Music in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 31.34% global market in 2016, while Europe was 28.18%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9.75%.

Mood Media, PlayNetwork, TouchTunes, Usen Corporation, SiriusXM for Business and Pandora for Business are key service providers in Global background music market. The global background music market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of quite a few providers. The providers compete on the basis of pricing, music library size, and genre to sustain in the market.

Each of the Background Music participants has its own mature sales networks. Through their authorized distributors or their partners, Background Music companies keep keen on expanding their Background Music sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Background Music providers usually invest on their marketing channel every year.

The worldwide market for Background Music is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2023, from 1340 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

– Mood Media

– PlayNetwork

– TouchTunes

– Usen Corporation

– SiriusXM for Business

– Pandora for Business

– Almotech

– Imagesound

– Easy on Hold

– Sunflower Music

– Soundjack

– Xenon Music Media

– Qsic and many more…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

– Incidental music

– Furniture music

– Elevator music

– Video game and blog music

– Internet delivered background music

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

– Retail Stores

– Restaurants

– Entertainment Places

– Public Organizations

– Others

