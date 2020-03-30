Backflow Preventers Market Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2028

Backflow is an undesirable reversal of the flow of the fluid and the main function of the backflow preventers is to prevent the backflow. Backflow preventer assemblies commonly known as backflow preventers are usually used to protect large water bodies from the contamination or pollution from foreign particle due to backflow. Additionally, another important function of a backflow preventers are to prevent the backflow pressure to damage the equipment and the flanges from excessive stress & strain and ultimately result in the failure of the equipment. The backflow preventers has become one of the most important device in piping and equipment design and engineering as most of the equipment and piping’s can be prevented from undesirable breakdowns. The main reason for the flow of fluid in most of pipelines is due to the natural flow created due to the pressure difference between them which can cause damage to the equipment and the related machinery. Hence, to avoid such cases, backflow preventers are installed for the safety of the equipment as well as the pipelines. Additionally, if the water pressure is reduced or falls below the prescribed level owing to leakages, pipeline burst or unexpected surge then creates reduced pressure in the pipeline which allows the water from the storage or from other sources to flow back. The backflow preventers can stop the flow of the water backwards by activating itself.

Ease of application and numerous other benefits offered by pipelines/tubes make it a preferred fluid transportation medium among a majority of end use industries, and this in turn acts as a prominent driver for the global backflow preventers market. Backflow preventers boost the operating speed as well as productivity of the plant. Furthermore, with backflow preventers, the stable state of fluids can be maintained regardless of the geography or climate. The advent in the material science technology has enabled the manufacturers to develop lightweight backflow preventer assemblies, which considerably increases the transportation efficiency as well as reduces the overall weight. Backflow preventers can be pneumatic, hydraulic, mechanically operated depending upon the requirement. Valves play a significant role in determining the performance of the pipelines and equipment and hence, the growing demand for transportation of fluids through pipelines in the global market will consequently propel the demand for backflow preventers over the forecast period.

Backflow Preventers Market: Dynamics

The above mentioned technical applications of a backflow valve is estimated to create several growth opportunities in the industrial and municipal sector for global backflow preventers market. The global backflow preventers market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing demand for transportation of fluids whether liquid or gas through pipelines and other related systems which requires valves for its operation in the global market. Demand for backflow preventers is prominently growing in the global market, owing to installation of new pipelines as well as repair maintenance of existing ones. Moreover, the increasing demand for backflow preventers is attributed to the growing use of pipelines for the transportation of all types of fluid as well as the equipment used for the storage of these fluids in end use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical processing industries, etc. is expected to aid the growth of global backflow preventers market.

The most prominent factors accelerating the growth of backflow preventers in the global market include manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and increasing orders for new equipment & pipelines. New rules and regulations enforced by governments and ruling authorities regarding the safety of the environment, encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient systems, which has subsequently resulted in an increase in the demand for backflow preventers in the global market. High cost of technology and fluctuating prices are acting as key restraints, countering the growth of the global Backflow Preventers market.

Backflow Preventers Market: Segmentation

The Backflow Preventers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end use. The Backflow Preventers market can be segmented on the basis of by product type as:

Pressure Vacuum Breaker (PVB)

Reduced Pressure Zone (RPZ)

Double Check Assembly (DCA)

Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker (AVB)

The Backflow Preventers market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Aluminum

Others

The Backflow Preventers market can be segmented on the basis of end use as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Backflow Preventers Market: Regional Outlook

International business has become an emerging and distinct area of interest and study in today’s era as it crosses national boundaries and gives us the knowledge about the international ways of conduction business. Owing to the emergence of globalization, international trade and finance have become possible, that is helping the emerging as well as the developed nations to enter into trade agreements and make international trade easier among nations. This spectacle is estimated to boost the cross border trade which will in turn fuel the demand for all the end use products such as the backflow preventer assemblies in the global market. Additionally, growing trade between developed and developing economies has led to favorable macro-economic conditions in the global market. The forces affecting international business have led to dramatic growth in international trade and have contributed to a perception that the world has become a smaller and interdependent place.

North America and Europe being major manufacturing hubs involving all end use industries can be considered as a key growth factor for global backflow preventers market. Developing nations such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are expected to significantly contribute to the global backflow preventers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in the backflow preventers market will bolster the market growth over the assessment period. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the backflow preventers market in the long run. Developing countries, such as India and China are significant players in boosting the demand for transportation of fluids through pipelines, which in turn is supporting growth of the backflow preventers market. Furthermore, automation and up gradation of technology are propelling demand for the global backflow preventers market. Middle East & Africa is also expected to witness an able growth of the backflow preventers market.

Backflow Preventers Market: Market Participants

