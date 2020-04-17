Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities | Appcelerator IBM Kony Microsoft AnyPresence Apigee Apinauten Applicasa

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as backend as a service (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=980411

Backend as a Service, or BaaS as it is commonly called, is a model that allows developers of web as well as mobile applications to not only store their applications to a backend cloud infrastructure but also link them back to the cloud. Emerging as an intermediary between Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), BaaS differs from these three in the sense that it uses personalized APIs (application program interface) and SDKs (software development kits) to provide a multitude of value-added features.

BaaS chiefly includes three computing platforms, namely tablet, mobile, and web. While key end users of BaaS include home office or small offices, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises, BaaS can be applied in numerous verticals such as enterprise applications, entertainment applications, and various other mobile applications.

This report focuses on the global Backend as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backend as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980411/global-backend-as-a-service-baas-market

The key players covered in this study

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

AnyPresence

Apigee

Apinauten

Applicasa

Buddy Platform

CloudMine

CloudyRec

CocoaFish

Corona Labs

Exadel

FatFractual

Feed Henry

Flurry

GeoLoqi

KidoZen

Kii

Kinvey

Kumulos

mobDB

Parse

Pivotal Software

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=980411

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government and others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Backend as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Backend as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backend as a Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |