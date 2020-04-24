Bacillus Coagulans Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2028

Bacillus coagulans, earlier known as lactobacillus sporogenes and generally termed as Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB), is a gram positive, spore-forming bacterium utilized as a probiotic. Bacillus coagulans is non-pathogenic, beneficial and safe for human consumption. It is used in various therapeutic treatments such as digestive problems, diarrhea, constipation, lactose intolerance, bacterial vaginosis, cholesterol reduction and immunity enhancement. Bacillus coagulans is compatible with vitamins, enzymes, electrolytes, proteins and carbohydrates, which makes it a cost-effective probiotic that can be incorporated into a wide range of foods. Bacillus coagulans is GRAS affirmed and being a tough and stable probiotic that can withstand a harsh acidic environment, it is a popular probiotic choice in food and pharmaceutical industries.

Bacillus Coagulans – A Safe, Natural and Effective Way to Balance Intestinal System and Maintain Strong Immune and Digestive System

The bacillus coagulans market is driven by applications in functional foods and beverages such as breakfast cereals, sports beverages, protein bars and shakes and bakery products. Bacillus coagulans is a suitable choice for bakery products as it can withstand high temperatures required during baking. Besides usage in the food and beverages industry, bacillus coagulans also finds application in the supplements sector as a probiotic. With rising health concerns among the global population, probiotics have been witnessing high demand, which in turn has been driving the demand for bacillus coagulans. The use of probiotics containing bacillus coagulans is a safe, natural and effective way to balance the intestinal system and maintain a strong immune and digestive system.

The lack of awareness among consumers regarding the effectiveness of bacillus coagulans restricts the growth of the market to an extent. The increasing demand for bacillus coagulans products in emerging economies is expected to provide growth opportunities for market participants.

Bacillus Coagulans Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the bacillus coagulans market on the basis of the type:

Bacillus coagulans type 1

Bacillus coagulans type 2

Bacillus coagulans type 3

Segmentation of the bacillus coagulans market on the basis of the end use:

Food and beverage Bakery products Dairy products Processed foods

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary supplements

Animal feed

Other

Segmentation of the bacillus coagulans market on the basis of the distribution channel:

Wholesale

Online retailer

Supermarket

Specialty stores

Global Bacillus Coagulans Market: Market Participants

Sabinsa Corp., Mitsubishi, Syngen Biotech Co., Unique Biotech, Aumgene Bioscience, Microbax, JBH Biotech, sanzyme are some of the key players identified in the global Bacillus coagulans market.