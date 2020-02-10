Baby Toiletries Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

According to a market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Baby Toiletries Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027,’ the revenue generated from baby toiletries is estimated to be valued at over US$ 8,457.7 Mn in 2017, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

The global baby toiletries market has been surging in terms of value sales over the past couple of decades, and this can be attributed to growth in the demand for various baby care products around the globe, which include baby toiletries. With a rise in the number of parents concerned about the hygiene of their new-born babies, the manufacturers of baby toiletries have been specially focusing on catering to the needs and demands of their target customers. This has resulted in a tremendous evolution in the baby toiletries market in terms of product offerings and the quality of the base material that is being used for production of baby toiletries.

With a rise in the premiumisation trend, the manufacturers of baby toiletries as well as customers are focusing more on value and the quality of products and not on the price. As a result, the global baby toiletries market is entering into various untapped segments such as the organic market. In 2016, Johnson & Johnson one of key player in baby toiletries market, re-launched its baby care business owing to the fact that progressive parents are more in favour of organic products. The company is now more inclined towards using natural and organic products as ingredients for the production of baby toiletries.

Owing to an increase in the demand for various baby toiletries products, several major manufacturers in the global baby toiletries market have been aiming at expanding their operations in international markets, whereas other players in the baby toiletries market have been introducing new & innovative baby toiletries from time to time. For instance, in 2017, Unilever group’s Dove brand launched a new line of baby toiletries. In the following year, Procter & Gamble launched a new line of natural baby care products including several baby toiletries under the brand name of Pampers Umbrella. In 2016, Kimberly-Clark, one of the marquee players in the global baby toiletries market, expanded its manufacturing facility in Singapore by two new lines for the production of baby toiletries such as Huggies baby wipes and diaper pants, with the help of advanced and automated technology. In 2011, the Kimberly – Clark announced the establishment of a Global Innovation Centre in Bogota, Colombia, the first facility of its kind in the region, in the view of introducing with new and innovative baby toiletries.

Moreover, increasing population and rise in the adoption of e-commerce for selling products globally has led to a surge in the growth of B2C businesses in various domains. Over the years, there has been a drastic change in consumer behaviour, and an increasing number of consumers are seeking products online, and purchasing various products, such as FMCG products, clothes, baby toiletries and others, through e-commerce. As a result, majority of baby toiletries companies have started using the online channel as a platform to promote as well as sell their products. For instance, in 2010, Procter & Gamble went online by launching its own website ‘eStore site,’ which sells as well as provides detailed specifications of its baby toiletries and other product offerings. Similarly, Huggies Philippines, another key player in baby toiletries market, launched the ‘Expert Panel,’ a new online consultation portal designed to guide new and experienced moms through their maternity and motherhood phase with expert advice on baby care. Hence, the online channel has been considered to be one of the influential factors driving the demand for the global baby toiletries market. In 2018, Beiersdorf, one of the key players in the baby toiletries market, announced its alliance with a leading Chinese online retail platform, NetEase Kaola, to promote its baby toiletries in the global market.

Key Players in the Baby Toiletries Market

Detailed profiles of baby toiletries companies are also included in the global baby toiletries market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players profiled in the global baby toiletries market study include The Procter & Gamble Company; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Artsana S.p.A.; California Baby; Unilever group (Dove); Beiersdorf, Inc.; Galderma Laboratories, L.P.; Nature’s Baby Organics; Laboratoires Expanscience; Weleda, Inc.; DR. Fischer Ltd.; Earth Mama Organics; DCS Group (UK) Limited; Wordsworth UK Limited; Premier English Manufacturing; DeltPak Pty Ltd.; Ekko International Pty Ltd.; Ampar International and Premier Care Industries.

