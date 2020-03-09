Baby & Toddler Toys Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
The global Baby & Toddler Toys market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby & Toddler Toys market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Baby & Toddler Toys in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby & Toddler Toys in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Baby & Toddler Toys market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baby & Toddler Toys market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
LEGO
Mattel
Hasbro
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Gigotoys
MGA Entertainment
Melissa & Doug
Simba-Dickie Group
Giochi Preziosi
PLAYMOBIL
Ravensburger
Vtech
Leapfrog
Spin Master
MindWare
Safari
BanBao
Qunxing
Goldlok Toys
Star-Moon
Market size by Product
Activity Toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
Market size by End User
Baby Toys
Toddler Toys
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Baby & Toddler Toys market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Baby & Toddler Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Baby & Toddler Toys companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Baby & Toddler Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baby & Toddler Toys are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Baby & Toddler Toys market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Activity Toys
1.4.3 Games and Puzzles
1.4.4 Construction Toys
1.4.5 Dolls and Accessories
1.4.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys
1.4.7 Other Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Baby Toys
1.5.3 Toddler Toys
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market Size
2.1.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Baby & Toddler Toys Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Baby & Toddler Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Baby & Toddler Toys Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Baby & Toddler Toys Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Product
4.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Product
4.3 Baby & Toddler Toys Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Baby & Toddler Toys by Countries
6.1.1 North America Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Baby & Toddler Toys by Product
6.3 North America Baby & Toddler Toys by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys by Product
7.3 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys by Product
9.3 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 LEGO
11.1.1 LEGO Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 LEGO Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 LEGO Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.1.5 LEGO Recent Development
11.2 Mattel
11.2.1 Mattel Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Mattel Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Mattel Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.2.5 Mattel Recent Development
11.3 Hasbro
11.3.1 Hasbro Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Hasbro Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hasbro Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.3.5 Hasbro Recent Development
11.4 Bandai
11.4.1 Bandai Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Bandai Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Bandai Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.4.5 Bandai Recent Development
11.5 TAKARA TOMY
11.5.1 TAKARA TOMY Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 TAKARA TOMY Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.5.5 TAKARA TOMY Recent Development
11.6 Gigotoys
11.6.1 Gigotoys Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Gigotoys Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Gigotoys Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.6.5 Gigotoys Recent Development
11.7 MGA Entertainment
11.7.1 MGA Entertainment Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 MGA Entertainment Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 MGA Entertainment Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.7.5 MGA Entertainment Recent Development
11.8 Melissa & Doug
11.8.1 Melissa & Doug Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Melissa & Doug Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Melissa & Doug Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.8.5 Melissa & Doug Recent Development
11.9 Simba-Dickie Group
11.9.1 Simba-Dickie Group Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Simba-Dickie Group Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Simba-Dickie Group Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.9.5 Simba-Dickie Group Recent Development
11.10 Giochi Preziosi
11.10.1 Giochi Preziosi Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Giochi Preziosi Baby & Toddler Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Giochi Preziosi Baby & Toddler Toys Products Offered
11.10.5 Giochi Preziosi Recent Development
11.11 PLAYMOBIL
11.12 Ravensburger
11.13 Vtech
11.14 Leapfrog
11.15 Spin Master
11.16 MindWare
11.17 Safari
11.18 BanBao
11.19 Qunxing
11.20 Goldlok Toys
11.21 Star-Moon
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Baby & Toddler Toys Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Baby & Toddler Toys Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Baby & Toddler Toys Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Baby & Toddler Toys Forecast
12.5 Europe Baby & Toddler Toys Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Baby & Toddler Toys Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Baby & Toddler Toys Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Baby & Toddler Toys Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Baby & Toddler Toys Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
