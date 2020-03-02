Baby Personal Care Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

The overall baby personal care products market is segmented into hair care, skin care, toiletries, fragrances and convenience products among others. The toiletries and skin care segments are major contributors of revenue to the global baby personal care products market. This trend is expected to continue during forecast period 2014–2020. Currently, the baby hair care segment is the lowest contributor in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment however, is expected to grow favourably in the near future. Sun care is a sub-segment of the baby skin care segment and contributes a substantially low revenue to the global baby personal care products market. Furthermore, increasing use of baby shower gel is expected to drive growth of this market during the forecast period.

The baby care personal products market is largely driven by increasing births in developing countries and also due to increasing awareness of consumers about child hygiene. This is further supported by increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers in developing countries. Furthermore, couples married and parenting while in their mid-thirties to mid-forties are considered to be more financially stable, thus resulting in higher spending capacity for baby care products. Additionally, increase in number of working mothers globally is also driving the market. This growth is attributed to increased purchasing power and hence, substantially higher spending on baby care products. Among all segments of the baby personal care products market, the baby skin care products and toiletries segments collectively contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2011. Furthermore, these two segments are expected to witness double-digit growth in terms of revenue by 2017. Baby personal care products comprising organic ingredients is also expected to contribute to growth of the baby personal care products market during the forecast period. However, growth of this product type is expected to be relatively slower compared to that of other types. This is attributed to the fact that organic baby care products fall under the premium class range, and cost comparatively more than regular products.

Baby diapers is a sub-segment of the toiletries segment and is a key category driving growth in the overall baby care personal products market. Rising birth rate, improving economic conditions and rapid urbanization in developing countries is fuelling growth of the overall baby diapers market. The various stringent regulations to ensure the use of environment-friendly materials however, are posing challenges for baby diaper manufacturing companies. Other challenges include ensuring that these products are available to consumers at affordable prices, and they are non-toxic in nature and skin-friendly. These are some of the anticipated restraining factors for this sub-segment.

Some restraining factors of the overall baby personal care market include substantially high product development and innovation costs, which results into high pricing of final products. Also, strict regulations regarding the use of chemicals is another restraint for the overall baby personal care products market. Additionally, these products need to undergo clinical trials, which incurs high costs, to ensure that they are deemed fit for human consumption.

Some key players in the baby personal care market Alliance Boots, Asda Group Ltd., Avon, Beiersdorf, Bonpoint, Burt’s Bees, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Kimberly-Clark (U.K.), L’Oreal, Marks & Spencer, Nivea, Oral B Laboratories Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Unilever and others.

