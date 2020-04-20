Baby Personal Care Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Baby Personal Care Market” Report” by company, by country, and by application/ type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report focuses on Baby Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Baby Personal Care market is valued at 55400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 90100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

Baby Personal Care Products refers to the eraser, spray or other similar methods, spread in any part of the body surface (skin, hair, nails and lips) to achieve clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and modified purpose industrial and household chemicals used to clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and grooming purposes various auxiliary tools products.

Economies including Europe, North America, and the Middle East account for a significant share of the baby personal care market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR on account of rising in disposable incomes. Regarding revenue, the U.S. market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the baby personal care market over the forecast period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Avon

Kimberly-Clark

Beiersdorf

Bonpoint

Burt’s Bees

Marks & Spencer

Nivea

Asda Group

Oral B Laboratories

Alliance Boots

Sebamed

Pigeon

Nestle S.A

BABISIL

Cotton Babies, Inc.

Danone S.A.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Farlin Infant Products Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Segment by Type:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Toiletries

Convenience Products

Others

Segment by Application:

0-3 Months

3-6 Months

6-9 Months

9-12 Months

12-18 Months

18-24 Months

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

