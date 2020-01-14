Baby Food Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

The ever-increasing population across the globe as well as growing demand for quality nutrition are the key factors driving baby food market. According to United Nations, the world population is forecasted to reach 8.6 billion by 2030, and is likely to reach 9.8 billion in 2050, with around 83 million people being added to the population each year. Besides, rapid urbanization and growing disposable income is expected to propel the market growth in coming years.

Baby food is a type of food specifically produced for babies less than or about two years of age. The food is inherently made soft for easier consumption and is available in various varieties and flavors as per the requirements.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/baby-food-market/report-sample

Asia-Pacific was the largest baby food market globally in 2017 in terms of sales revenue. This is attributed to the ever-increasing population in Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Myanmar, along with the growing organized retail sector in the region.

Based on type, the market has been classified into milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food, and others. As baby grows, the food requirements shift from milk formula-based foods toward dried and prepared foods. Milk formula-based foods constitute the majority of share of baby food market, globally, since it is the basic requirement for baby during its initial months.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/baby-food-market

The other major companies in the market include Danone SA, Perrigo Company PLC, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Hero Group, H. J. Heinz Company, Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd, Hain Celestial Group, The Campbell Soup Company, and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The report will provide country-wise baby food market analysis. Some of the major countries that is covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.