Baby Feeding Bottles Market to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2025

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Baby Feeding Bottles Market’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025’, the revenue generated from baby feeding bottles was registered over US$ 2,469.9 Mn in 2017, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2017-2025)

Safe and convenient baby feeding bottles are occupying the most space on the shelves in the market. Parents are also looking for durable baby feeding bottles. Usually, breastfeeding is preferred by parents and recommended by many doctors, but infant formula has to be fed through bottles, which is what is driving the growth of the baby feeding bottles market. Many brands and manufacturers offer baby feeding bottles with a variety of replaceable bottle parts, which can be used and replaced according to convenience. For example, the provision of various nipples, all with different rates of milk flow. Thus, a single product is applicable to a newborn infant, who needs lesser milk or formula, and also to a little grown babies who need to gulp down larger quantities of food.

Other user-friendly features include excellent venting system for bottles which prevents the entrance and mixing of air bubbles in the baby food. A product design which saves the pain of cleaning and washing the bottle frequently, and which is easier to wash also captures the minds of consumers while buying baby feeding bottles. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering innovative products which make bottle feeding an enjoyable and easy experience. Products with extra features and which offer optimal safety to babies are becoming increasingly important for manufacturers to cater to consumer demand, and drive the growth of the baby feeding bottles market.

Baby feeding bottles made out of polycarbonate are known to contain a harmful chemical called Bisphenol A (BPA). This BPA is a harmful chemical, and is known to mimic a hormone in the body which activates the progression of cancer and interferes with the development of the reproductive system. Due to its harmful nature, the usage of this chemical has been banned by many government bodies as far as baby feeding bottles are concerned. In recent times, even BPA-free polycarbonate has been found to be harmful for infants, which has led to mistrust amongst consumers towards the bottles made out of polycarbonate material. This factor has largely affected the segmental growth of the baby feeding bottles market.

In 2017, the European Commission, which is an organization monitoring the proposals of European legislations, and implements decisions for the European Parliament, extended its ban on the use of BPA in baby feeding bottles to other products which come in contact with food and drinks, such as drinking cups and bottles. This signifies the potential of BPA as a harmful chemical in the body, and is also a strong restraint in the growth of polycarbonate baby feeding bottles.

By material, the global baby feeding bottles market is segmented as plastic, silicon, glass and stainless steel. By capacity the market is segmented as Up to 4 Oz, 4.1 to 6 Oz, 6.1 to 9 Oz and > than 9 Oz. Furthermore, by sales channel, the market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, pharmacy & drug stores, online retailing and other retailing formats. Among all the segments, plastic segment contributed nearly 63.6% of market share in 2017.

On the basis of region, the market in APAC is anticipated to dominate the global baby feeding bottles market both in terms of value and volume through to 2025. This trend is attributed to consumer dependence on baby feeding bottles as baby population is increasing exponential in this region. Moreover, China is projected to exhibit significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the global baby feeding bottles market are Philips AVENT, Artsana USA Inc., Novatex North America, Linyi Shansong Biological, Mayborn Group, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin Inc., Tupperware, BABISIL, Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd, Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited, Wuxi New Swiss Baby Products Co., Ltd., Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd., Paul Manufacturing Company, Narang Plastics, Chemco Group, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd., Farlin and Vital Baby.