Baby Care Products Market Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size and Growth With Competitive Analysis

The global baby care products market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Increasing birth rates in emerging nations, awareness about infant care, and income levels are the prime factors for the growth of the market.

Based on product, the baby care products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bathing product, toiletries, and food and beverages. Skin care is further classified into baby oil, body lotion, baby cream/moisturizer, and baby powder.

On the basis of distribution channel, the baby care products market is categorized into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience store, and online platform. Of these, hypermarket/supermarket held the largest revenue share in the market during the historical period, due to multiple brands available to customers at a single space.

The growing awareness toward baby care, and launch of affordable baby care products including diaper pants and baby wipes are likely to fuel the growth of the baby care products market in the future.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the baby care products market, due to increasing population in emerging economies, such as China and India. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increasing awareness of infant nutrition, rise in disposable income, and upsurge in hygiene and safety standards are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The global baby care products market is dominated by various companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Mothercare PLC, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle S.A., The Himalaya Drug Company, Avon Products Inc., Artsana S.P.A., and Dabur International Limited.

The report will cover country-wise baby care products market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the U.A.E.