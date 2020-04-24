Baby Care and Mother Care Market Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis

Key companies operating in the global baby care and mother care market include Pigeon Corporation, Munchkin, Inc., Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Avent), Handi-Craft Company, Artsana USA, Inc., Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited, Haberman Products, Humana Baby, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Kids II, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Nurture-Elle Nursing Apparel, Reckitt Benckiser, Regal Babycare Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sinya Industrial Co., Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, and The Procter & Gamble Company. Major players are focusing on expansion, collaborations, and acquisitions with new startup companies in order to increase substantial market share.

Baby care and mother care products are meant for infants and mostly children under the age of four. These products are specifically formulated to be non-irritating and have mild use ingredients which are selected to make the products organic and natural. A number of key players now manufacture personal care products for mother and child that are designed specifically for use during pregnancy.

The global baby care and mother care market is influenced by many factors such as increase in birthrate, affordability, and changing lifestyle. Growing infant population in emerging countries such as China and India along with the rising focus on e-commerce has led to the development of the baby care and mother care market. Extensive urbanization in different regions has also led to growth in the number of nuclear families with both parents working, driving per capita expenditure on baby care as well as mother care. Among the many baby care products, pacifier and breast pumps (product for babies and mother respectively) play a key role in the market. However, regular usage of pacifiers may lead to infection in babies. Rise in awareness about baby care and mother care products in developing countries and usage of technology in products such as cribs, strollers, and toys are projected to generate opportunities for the baby care and mother care market.

The global baby care and mother care market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into infant formula, diapers, apparel, toys, maternal products, vitamins & dietary supplements, cribs & strollers, personal care, feeding products, and others such as health & safety products, and childproofing & safety products. Feeding products are further divided into cups, pumps, sterilizers, pacifiers, bottles, and others (formula dispenser, snack container, etc.). Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. Online distribution channel comprises company websites and e-commerce websites. Offline distribution channel includes organized channel and unorganized channel. The baby care and mother care market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are projected to positively impact the purchasing scenario throughout the forecast years.

In terms of region, the global baby care and mother care market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Country or regional level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the baby care and mother care market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the Asia Pacific market includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The baby care and mother care market in South America can be split into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. North America and Europe dominate the baby care and mother care market. Both the regions are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast years. However, the baby care and mother care market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to have strong growth as compared to other regions in the near future.