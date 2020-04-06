Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Baby Bottles Market To Rise At A Healthy Close To 6.2% CAGR Between The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The growth of baby bottles market is predicted to be steadfast in the future. Rising number of working mothers and convenience of feeding babies using baby bottles are spurring demand for baby bottles. Further, increasing trend of feeding ready formula milk to infants using baby bottles provides a boost the baby bottles market. This serves the baby bottles market to rise at a healthy close to 4.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Bottles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baby Bottles market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. A baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A baby bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, baby bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of baby bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the baby bottle industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for baby bottle is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading six companies in the market occupies about 40% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s and Nuby.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for baby bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence.

To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, baby bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, baby bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of baby bottle.

In 2017, the global Baby Bottles market size was 1390 million US$ and is forecast to 2250 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Bottles market based on company, product type, application and key regions. The various contributors involved in the value chain of Baby Bottles include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Baby Bottles include

Pigeon

Avent

NUK

Playtex

Dr. Brown’s

Nuby

Gerber

Evenflo

Born Free

Lansinoh

Nip

Bobo

Ivory

MAM

Rhshine Babycare

Lovi

US Baby

Rikang

Goodbaby

Medela

Babisil

Tommee Tippee

Piyo Piyo

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Other Bottles

Market Size Split by Application

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

To study and analyze the global Baby Bottles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Bottles market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baby Bottles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baby Bottles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Baby Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.