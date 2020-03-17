Baby Bath And Shower Product Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2028

Baby bath and shower products are available in different price ranges, different quantities and different flavors. Baby bath and shower products are soft on the skin, ensure effective removal of bacteria and other micro-organisms and also provide good aromatic fragrance. These products ensure a complete skin care solution for babies during their daily bathing. The baby bath and shower product market is influenced by these aspects which contribute in fuelling the growth of the global market across the globe. The increasing disposable income and awareness of effective and big brands providing baby bath and shower products also drive the global baby bath and shower products market. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global market and reflects higher market lucrativeness.

The global market for baby bath and shower products is poised to reach a value of around US$ 8700 Mn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

6 Forecast Highlights on the Global market for baby bath and shower products

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region poised to dominate the global market and portrays higher lucrativeness for the growth of the global market for baby bath and shower products. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 2.74 Bn by the end of 2022 followed by North America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) region anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. MEA region is poised to reflect a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period

Shampoo segment by product type is the fastest growing segment and possess higher market share than any other segment by product type. The shampoo segment is poised to grow at a high CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period

Both soap and shower gel segment and the conditioner segment by product type can be considered as equivalent investment options as both show similar statistics during the period of assessment 2017-2022

Modern trade segment by sales channel dominates the global market by reflecting higher market share. The specialty stores segment is poised to grow at the highest growth rate to register a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period

Mass baby care product segment by price is anticipated to dominate the global market by the end of 2022. This segment dominated the global market in terms of higher market share in 2017 and this trend is more likely to continue during the period of assessment

The report has also profiled key leading players in the global market for baby bath and shower products, which would remain active through 2022. These include players like Mothercare, Weleda, Sebapharma, Himalaya, Babyganics, Chicco, Loreal SA, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products, Inc., Burt’s Bees, Wipro, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Kimberly Clark.

