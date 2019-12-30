B2C Platform For Travel Agencies Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on B2C Platform For Travel Agencies Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
B2C for Travel Agencies refers to online sales channels provided to travel agencies, through which customers can book traditional travel agency services, a tour, and then travel agencies arrange actual travel services. The emergence of this approach is that consumers’ choices are more diverse and increase the efficiency of the entire market.
In 2018, the global B2C Platform For Travel Agencies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the B2C Platform For Travel Agencies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ctrip
Misterfly
Tuniu
Viator
TourRadar
VELTRA
Musement
GetYourGuide
Peek
Market Segment by Type, covers
Domestic Travel
International travel
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Individual
Families
Schools
Companies
Others
