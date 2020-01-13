B2B Telecommunication Market 2019 Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

B2B telecommunication service empowers enterprises by saving the cost of travel. It is observed that enterprises are more likely to spend on telecommunication system and IT support staff to pitch prospective clients and gain visibility in the global market. Enterprises are coming up with cutting-edge technologies to improve their business performance. Information technology is playing a key role for the emergence of cloud services. Advent of new technologies have minimized the burden of hardware complexities faced by businesses

The global b2b telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size, application and region. The solution segment consists of unified communication and collaboration, WAN solution, M2M communication, cloud services, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). The deployment segment consist of fixed, mobile. By organization, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The application segment consists of industrial, and commercial.

B2B Telecommunication Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global B2B Telecommunication market are Comarch SA. (Poland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.). Vodafone Group PLC (U.K), Orange S.A. (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs Ltd (U.S.), and Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) are among others.

B2B Telecommunication Market Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for a high share of the global B2B Telecommunicationmarket in terms of revenue, owing to the early adoption of B2B telecommunication in large, small & medium size enterprises, presence of major market players and advanced technology implementation by the enterprises. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan, China, and India are adopting cloud services for data storage at a rapid scale, thereby aiding the market growth in the region. However, complexities associated with networks and need for high initial investments for deploying cloud service solution may hamper the B2B telecommunication market growth in the region. The study indicates that European also accounts for significant value share in the global B2B telecommunication market. Several startups are emerging in the region and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years.

B2B Telecommunication Market Segmentation:

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

