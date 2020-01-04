B2B Payments Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on B2B Payments Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

B2B payments is a form of electronic payment. It is a real-time payment method provided by a third party through the payment interface with the bank. The advantage of this method is that funds can be transferred directly from the user’s bank card to the website account.Customers and merchants can use a variety of electronic payment methods such as credit CARDS, electronic wallets, electronic cheques and electronic cash to pay online, which saves transaction costs.

In 2018, the global B2B Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the B2B Payments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

American Express

Ant Financial Services

Bottomline Technologies

Coupa Software

FleetCor Technologies

Intuit

JPMorgan Chase

SAP

PayPal

Square

Zelle

Apple

Samsung

Google

Worldpay

Traxpay

Apruve

Bill.com

Fundtech

Tenpay Technology Company

Visa

WEX

VocaLink (Mastercard)

Fexco

Optal

Payoneer

EBA (European Banking Authority)

GoCardless

Transpay

TransferTo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cross-Boundary

Non-Cross-Boundary

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Electricity

Tourism and Transport

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Other

