B2B Mobility Sharing Market: Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2026

Business to business, or corporate to corporate, car sharing is a form of car sharing that enables commercial businesses to eliminate or reduce private vehicle fleets, typically maintained for business purposes. The B2B mobility sharing allow to share its mobility (car) services with other businesses in order to reduce vehicle parking space, number of fleets, and pollution. B2B mobility sharing enables businesses to share car services within the organization among employees to reduce traffic congestion and emission from vehicles.

Increase in demand for ride-sharing services coupled with reduced parking space is a major factor driving the B2B mobility sharing market. Businesses opt for car-sharing services in order to commute their employees daily and reduce the fleet time and save cost of parking space. Increase in per capita income and rise in mobility service providers is projected to boost the B2B mobility sharing market during the forecast period. Major restraints for the B2B mobility sharing market are peer to peer (P2P) car sharing and good/convenient public transportation service.

The global B2B mobility sharing market can be segmented based on type, service type, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the B2B mobility sharing market can be bifurcated into car leasing or car rental, ride sourcing, and ride sharing. In car rental service, companies hire or lease a vehicle and utilize it for a specific period or duration, while in car-sharing, various passengers share the same vehicle simultaneously in order to reach their desired destination. In terms of service type, the B2B mobility sharing market can be segregated into passenger transportation and goods transportation. The services offered by businesses or companies can be distinguished according to the need of the customer.

Some organizations employ vehicles to commute their employees, while some organizations utilize vehicles to transport their goods and services. In terms of vehicle type, the B2B mobility sharing market can be divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, shuttles, and buses/coaches. Based on region, the B2B mobility sharing market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The B2B mobility sharing market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for vehicles and a rise in per capita income of people in the region. Furthermore, China and India are highly populous countries in the world, and the ratio of vehicles per thousand people is very less, which is a key factor that is projected to drive the B2B mobility sharing market in the region during the forecast period.