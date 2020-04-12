B2B Data Exchange Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

In 2018, the global B2B Data Exchange market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global B2B Data Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2B Data Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Informatica

EIX Systems

Adeptia

B2B Commerce (M) Sdn. Bhd.

KG Financial Software Private Limited

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Circuit Exchange

Message Exchange

Packet Exchange

Hybrid Exchange

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Health Care

Manufacturing and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global B2B Data Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the B2B Data Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2B Data Exchange are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

