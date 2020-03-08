Ayurvedic Market Trend, 2019 Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Ayurvedic Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Ayurvedic Market was value US$ 4.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14%.

Ayurveda is an Indian system of medicine derived from â€˜Ayurvedicâ€™ natural herbs & is a form of alternative medicine. Nearly 75% of people in India use some form of traditional medicine, a category that includes Ayurveda.

Request a sample of “Global Ayurvedic Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/329309

Some of the driving factors favouring the market growth include growing demand for natural and organic products, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products, expanding medical tourism through the globe. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is expected to expand even further.

Key players operating in Ayurvedic Market

Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd

WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Lotus Herbals

Khadi Natural

Surya Herbal Limited

Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd.

Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd.

AVA Products & Services

Vicco Laboratories

Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Forest Essentials

Dabur India Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Hamdard Laboratories

Emami Ltd.

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Charak Pharma

Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.

For Complete “Global Ayurvedic Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-ayurvedic-market

Some of the key players operating in global ayurvedic market,: Patanjali, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd., WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited.

Scope of Global Ayurvedic Market

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Mode of sales

Retail Sale

Online Sale

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Product

Personal Care Products

Hair Care & Fragrances

Skin Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Healthcare Products

Ayurvedic Medicines

Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Application

Cancer Treatments

Respiratory Disorders

Mental Health

Nervous System Disorders

Diabetes

Skin Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Direct Selling

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Buy “Global Ayurvedic Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/329309

Furthermore, to expanding consumer base, anti-wrinkle & anti-ageing creams are projected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of stringent regulations and optimum therapeutics, lack of a killer instinct in the ayurvedic industry are some of the key barrier or restraint which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the ayurvedic market.

Personal care products segment is leading the ayurvedic market globally due to increasing awareness of personal care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, and improved the purchasing power of women, promises moving times for the personal care industry. The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market owing to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units.

Retail sales are dominating the ayurvedic market. Retail is the process of selling ayurvedic product or services to customers through multiple channels of distribution to earn a profit. Retailers satisfy demand identified over a supply chain.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the market due to their rich tradition of herbal medicines led by India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and others. India is the largest market and accounts for almost US$ 1200Mn in terms of market value. India exports of Ayurvedic drugs was estimated to be around. US$ 65Mn in 2017. The main exports of Indian Ayurveda include Senna & Psyllium.

Global ayurvedic market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some Points from TOC for Ayurvedic Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

3.1. Global Ayurvedic Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.5. Emerging Application

4.3. Market Analysis

4.3.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3.3. Market risk analysis

4.3.4. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. and Emerging Technologies

Chapter Five: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Ayurvedic Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. South America

Chapter Six: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mode of sales

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Mode of sales

6.3. Global Ayurvedic Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Mode of sales

6.4. Global Ayurvedic Market Market Analysis, by Mode of sales

6.5. Global Ayurvedic Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Mode of sales

6.6. Key Trends

6.7. Key Development

Chapter Seven: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

7.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product

7.4. Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis, by Product

7.5. Global Ayurvedic Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

Chapter Eight: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

8.3. Global Ayurvedic Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

8.4. Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis, by Application

8.5. Global Ayurvedic Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter Nine: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution channel

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Global Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Distribution channel

9.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Distribution channel

9.4. Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis, by Distribution channel

9.5. Global Ayurvedic Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution channel

Chapter Ten: Global Ayurvedic Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

10.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Ayurvedic Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

Chapter Eleven: North America Ayurvedic Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. North America Ayurvedic Market Overview

11.3. North America Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Mode of sales

11.4. North America Ayurvedic Market Forecast, by Mode of sales

11.4.1. Retail Sale

11.4.2. Online Sale

11.5. North America Ayurvedic Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

11.6. North America Ayurvedic Market Forecast, by Product

..Continued

Trending Reports:

Global Organic Linen Market 2019 Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business-Opportunities, Development in Clothing, Industry Key-Players, Sales, Supply, Demand-Analysis & Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=95792

Wound Care Treatments Market 2019 Size, Overview, Growing-Trends, Top-Companies, Share, Advancements in Dressing Devices, Business-Opportunities, Analysis, Segmentations and Future Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=95801

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com