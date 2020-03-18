Ayurvedic Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Product Type, Clinical Growth, Advancements, Awareness, Demand, Methods of Treatments, Business Opportunities and Forecast-2024

Detailed analysis of the Global Ayurvedic Market helps to understand the various types of Ayurvedic products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Global Ayurvedic Market is accounted for $3,428.0 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $9,791.0 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2015 to 2022. Some of the key factors favoring the market growth include, increasing demand for natural and organic products, expanding medical tourism across the globe, rising consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is anticipated to expand even further. In addition to expanding consumer base, anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle creams are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, lack of a killer instinct in ayurvedic industry, lack of optimum therapeutics and stringent regulations are some of the key barrier which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the market.

By products, personal care products segment commanded the largest market revenue owing to rising awareness of personal care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, and improved purchasing power of women, promises exciting times for the personal care industry. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market due to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units. In India, Dabur, Baidyanath, and Zandu, together have about 80% of domestic market share.

Some of the key vendors in this market include Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd., WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd , Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited , Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd., Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd., AVA Products & Services, Vicco Laboratories, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Kerala Ayurveda Ltd., Forest Essentials, Dabur India Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Hamdard Laboratories, Emami Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Charak Pharma and Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.

Mode of Sales Covered:

Retail Sale

Online Sale

Products Covered:

Personal Care Products

Hair Care & Fragrances

Skin Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Healthcare Products

Ayurvedic Medicines

Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Applications Covered:

Cancer Treatments

Respiratory Disorders

Mental Health

Nervous System Disorders

Diabetes

Skin Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Distribution Channels Covered:

Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Direct Selling

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

