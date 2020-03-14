Awnings Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

“Global Awnings Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a light structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much light as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical application where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.
North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.
The global Awnings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Awnings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Awnings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SunSetter Products
Kampa
SUNAIR Awnings
Advanced Design Awning & Sign
Awning Company of America
Carroll Awning
NuImage Awnings
KE Durasol
Eide Industries
Aristocrat
Rollup Awnings
Sunesta Retractable Awnings
Awntech
Reed Awning
Solarus USA
Thompson Awning Company
Craft-Bilt Awnings
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fixed Awnings
Slide Out Awnings
Roller Awnings
Retractable Awnings
Patio Awnings
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Awnings Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Awnings Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Awnings Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Awnings Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Awnings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Awnings Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Awnings Business
Chapter Eight: Awnings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Awnings Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
