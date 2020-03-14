Awnings Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

“Global Awnings Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a light structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much light as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical application where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.

North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.

The global Awnings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

SunSetter Products

Kampa

SUNAIR Awnings

Advanced Design Awning & Sign

Awning Company of America

Carroll Awning

NuImage Awnings

KE Durasol

Eide Industries

Aristocrat

Rollup Awnings

Sunesta Retractable Awnings

Awntech

Reed Awning

Solarus USA

Thompson Awning Company

Craft-Bilt Awnings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Awnings

Slide Out Awnings

Roller Awnings

Retractable Awnings

Patio Awnings

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Chapter One: Awnings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Awnings Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Awnings Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Awnings Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Awnings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Awnings Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Awnings Business

Chapter Eight: Awnings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Awnings Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source



