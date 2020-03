Avocado Oil Market 2025: Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development with Major Key Manufacturers: Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V etc…

Increasing health awareness among consumer due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and heart-related disorders owing to improper diet and lifestyle is expected to boost the consumption of avocado oil. Avocado oil is extracted from the pulp of avocado fruit which is originated in Central America and Mexico. Avocado oils have multiple benefits such as High protein, antioxidant, good fats, soluble and insoluble fibers, various minerals and vitamins Moreover, advances in medical science and innovations in the nutritional value of food have made it possible in producing essential oils that offer health benefits and are used in treating several health problems.

The growing popularity of avocado oil has upsurge its demand across various regions in the globe. In addition, advanced technologies are being employed by the manufacturers to improve taste, color, flavor, and nutritional values of processed foods, which support the industrial growth prospect. Increasing consumer demand for a variety of packaged foods and beverages are mainly contributing to the growth of the food industry where avocado Oil being one of the major ingredients. However, high consumption of processed food products and beverages is expected to trigger the growth of the global avocado oil market in the future. In addition, manufacturers are highly focusing on R & D in avocado oil extraction process to improve the oil quality, which is likely to boost the market of avocado oil at the global level.

Global Avocado Oil Market- Product Analysis

Based on the Product Type global avocado oil is segments as Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil. Extra Virgin avocado oil segment is the fastest growing over the forecast years owing to extraction from superior quality avocado fruits at low temperatures without the addition of any chemical additives. Some beneficial properties of extra virgin avocado oils such as an optimum level of antioxidants and good fatty acids are the primary reasons for health experts to recommend its consumption. Furthermore, the availability of avocado round the year added a competitive advantage to sustain its demand all year. Moreover, the growth can be estimated due to its usage in spreading, emulsifying, drizzling, dipping, and other food processes.

Global Avocado Oil Market- Application Analysis

Avocado oil market is segmented in food processing, personal care products, medicinal products, and others. Food and beverages application segment accounted for a dominant position in fast years and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. It is used as ingredient in cooking oil due to high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil, cosmetics & skin care products, owing to high vitamin E and K content, aiding in skin problems like acne, dry skin, wrinkles, and heel cracks.

Global Avocado Oil Market- Distribution Channel Analysis

Based on distribution Channel, the avocado oil market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The retail segment is dominating the avocado distribution channel and is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel. Retail stores attract consumers by giving discounts and explaining its benefits. In addition, increasing in the number of sales outlets fuel the demand of avocado oil globally.

Global Avocado Oil Market- Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global avocado oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America has the leading consumption of avocado oil, owing to health aids related with the consumption of avocado oil. The demand in North America is expanding at a higher rate since couple of years, reason being associated with health disorders and prevalence of heart diseases. The growing awareness among consumer about the healthy lifestyle and healthy eating contributes to the growth of the avocado oil market size in this region.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global avocado oil market are Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods LLC, and Storino’s Quality Products. Key players involved in the production of avocado oil are adopting various expansion strategies to increase their foothold in the market and by expanding their product lines. For example, Chosen Foods, a San Diego based company, has been acquired by Mexican company Sesajal S.A. de C.V., major supplier of avocado oil. With the acquisition, Sesajal S.A. de C.V has gain the penetration into foreign markets and products from Chosen Foods are largely sold across the United States and Canada, making it a beneficial target market for avocado oil over the forecast period.

