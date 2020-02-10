Avocado Oil Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

The “Avocado Oil Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.

Scope of the Report:

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics & skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics & skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.

There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oil’s gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oil’s.

Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT.

The worldwide market for Avocado Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Avocado Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

