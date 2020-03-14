Avionics Systems Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Avionics Systems Market”, This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments.

Avionics are electronics systems used in aircraft for communication, navigation, and various other flight critical applications. Modern avionics also aid in improved navigation and routing, provide enhanced situational awareness to pilots, and improve the ATM process.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Avionics Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 45.30% in 2012 and 45.71% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.44%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 42.02% in 2016.

The growth in global air traffic owing to the increasing business and leisure in various countries across the globe is positively influencing the market for commercial avionics systems in the aviation industry. The global market for commercial avionics systems is chiefly driven by increasing need for real time data to improve aircraft’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing expectation of the air passengers for enhanced in-flight services and solutions has boosted the demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE), which in turn is pushing the market for commercial avionics systems forward. Owing to these factors, the market for commercial avionics systems is growing at a significant pace globally.

The emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil are expected to generate further demand in commercial avionics systems market over the forecast period. With increasing investments in the research and development in avionics industry, enhanced products are being launched by the manufacturers to improve the aircraft’s performance, reduce environmental pollution and minimize risks associated with human error during flights. However, the threats of cyber-attacks and the economic turmoil in various countries globally is hindering the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Avionics Systems is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 4.6% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 35100 Million US$ In 2023, from 26800 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales Group

Garmin Ltd

Cobham

GE Aviation

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flight Control System

Flight Management System

Health Monitoring System

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Military Use

