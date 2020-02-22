Avionics Systems Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Avionics are electronics systems used in aircraft for communication, navigation, and various other flight critical applications. Modern avionics also aid in improved navigation and routing, provide enhanced situational awareness to pilots, and improve the ATM process.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 45.30% in 2012 and 45.71% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.44%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 42.02% in 2016.

The growth in global air traffic owing to the increasing business and leisure in various countries across the globe is positively influencing the market for commercial avionics systems in the aviation industry. The global market for commercial avionics systems is chiefly driven by increasing need for real time data to improve aircraft’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing expectation of the air passengers for enhanced in-flight services and solutions has boosted the demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE), which in turn is pushing the market for commercial avionics systems forward. Owing to these factors, the market for commercial avionics systems is growing at a significant pace globally.

The emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil are expected to generate further demand in commercial avionics systems market over the forecast period. With increasing investments in the research and development in avionics industry, enhanced products are being launched by the manufacturers to improve the aircraft’s performance, reduce environmental pollution and minimize risks associated with human error during flights. However, the threats of cyber-attacks and the economic turmoil in various countries globally is hindering the growth of this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Avionics Systems market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35100 million by 2024, from US$ 26800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Avionics Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Avionics Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Flight Control System

Flight Management System

Health Monitoring System

Others

Commercial Use

Military Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales Group

Garmin Ltd

Cobham

GE Aviation

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Avionics Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Avionics Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Avionics Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Avionics Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

