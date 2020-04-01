Avionics Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 86.9 Billion by 2024” in New Research

The Global Avionics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Avionics Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The Avionics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 68.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 86.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period . Top Vendors Profiled in this report includes, Safran (France), Curtiss-Wright(US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), Thales Group (France), and United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)(US).

“Flight Management systems in hardware system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Flight Management systems in hardware system segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This system serves as the primary interface for the pilot and enhances flight planning operations. It also includes an aeronautical navigation database for controlled flight operations, which assists in increasing fuel and time efficiency by optimizing route plans for any airport, without the need for ground-based infrastructure.

“Narrow-body aircraft (by platform) in commercial aviation segment is expected to lead the market for avionics during the forecast period.”

Narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the largest commercial aviation platform segment during the forecast period. With the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow-body aircraft is expected to grow across the world. In today’s competitive market, reliability, fuel efficiency, low maintenance & operating costs, and high-value returns have become a priority for aircraft operators. This has enhanced the scope for advancements in aircraft systems such as avionics.

“The Asia Pacific avionics market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The Avionics Market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR market during the forecast period. Countries in this region are upgrading their capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aircraft emergency & electrical systems. The rise in demand for low cost carriers (LCCs) in the Asia Pacific region is one of the factors driving the growth of the avionics market.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the size of different segments of the with respect to various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World, along with key countries in each of these regions

To define, describe, and forecast the avionics market on the basis of system, platform, end user, and region

To identify and analyze key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the market

To identify technology trends that are currently prevailing in the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To profile leading players in the market on the basis of their product portfolios, financial positions, and key growth strategies

To analyze the degree of competition in the avionics market by identifying key growth strategies, such as acquisitions, new product launches, contracts, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements adopted by the leading market players

To provide a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with a market ranking analysis of key players

Industry Trends

1 Introduction

2 Value Chain Analysis

3 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Technology Trends

4.1 Pilotage Distributed Aperture Sensor

4.2 Integrated Modular Avionics

4.3 Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B)

4.4 Internet Protocol Suite (IPS) and Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS)

4.5 Next Generation Open Flight Deck

4.6 Single Pilot Aircraft Concept

5 Patent Listings, 2018-2019

