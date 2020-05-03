Avicides Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2018-2028

Avicides Market Introduction

Avicides refer to the class of chemicals that are poisonous to birds and hence are used to kill them. Most common chemicals that are used as avicides are DRC-1339 (chemically known as 3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride or starling), CPTH (3-chloro-p-toluidine), Avitrol (4-aminopyridine) and Chloralose among others. Apart from being an amusement to watch, birds such as crows, sparrows, starlings and blackbirds can also cause a havoc to human settlements by causing the destruction or depredation of crops in farming lands which can cause a severe loss to famers. Therefore, killing birds become highly advantageous to them to improve their production capacity and crop quality. In such case scenario, avicides are highly preferred these days as they offer great advantages to the customers when compared to earlier mechanical methods such as scare crows, firecrackers, and bird repellants among others that were used to get rid of birds as they are more effective along with easy application modes.

Avicides Market Dynamics

Avicides Market Drivers

Growing population has created a high demand for food which has significantly increased the necessity of increasing farming areas and crop production. This also creates a demand for avicides from the famers to prevent crop destruction from birds and avoid crop loss. Consequently, the global avicides manufacturers are increasing their production capacity to cater demands. These factors collectively lead towards the growth of global avicides market. Further, this growth is enhanced by the growth of agrochemicals industry which increases the ability of manufacturers to invest more on R&D for avicides and expand their portfolio of avicides products.

Avicides Market Restraints

Being toxic chemicals, avicides can also cause non-target deaths. As a result, stringent rules and regulations regarding the toxicity of avicides have been laid down by government bodies which require intense testing of avicides before releasing them into market for customers. This potentially harms the growth of global avicides market as it increases the amount of expenditure and time spent on the testing of avicides. Also, there are many agencies such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that advertise the negative effects of avicides and organize campaigns against the use of avicides. This significantly affects the growth of global avicides market in a negative prospect and thus acts as a potential restraint in the growth of global avicides market.

Avicides Market Trends

The global avicides market is has a number of manufacturers that majorly focus on research and development along with market participation. The most popular trend of R&D for avicides is the development of chemicals that are target specific and for chemicals that are harmless to other organisms and environment. This can help the avicides manufacturers attract more customers and increase their sales.

Avicides Market Segmentation

The global Avicides market can be segmented on the basis of type, agricultural applications, target birds and global regions.

On the basis of type, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

Strychnine

Chloralose

4-Aminopyridine (Avitrol)

3-Chloro-p-Toluidine (CPTH)

DRC-1339 (3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride, Starlicide)

Other chemicals toxic to birds

On the basis of agricultural application, the global avicides market can be segmented as:

Cereals

Fruits

Plantation crops

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of target birds, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

House sparrows

Starlings

Pigeons

Others

Avicides Market Participants

Innolytics, LLC

PESTOFF – AN ORILLION BRAND

Bramha Scientific

Tocris Bioscience (Supplier)

Cayman Chemical

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited

Alomone Labs

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

VWR

National Analytical Corporation

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd.

Avicides Market Regional Outlook

The global avicides market dominates in countries such as China and U.S, which are some of the top countries in agriculture. Rising demand of organic produce in regions such as Europe and North America has significantly dropped the use of avicides. However, high crop production rates in regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa offer ample opportunities of growth for the global avicides market.

