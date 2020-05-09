According to a new report on the aviation actuator system market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global aviation actuator system market is expected to reach value of US$ 2283.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is projected to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2018 and 2026.

Aviation Actuator System Market – Increasing Expenditure on the Defense Sector Strikes Demands

The global aviation actuator system market has witnessed strong growth over the last decade. The primary factor driving the market is rising demand for defense aircraft worldwide. In the wake of growing security concerns, increasing military capabilities by countries across the globe, and increasing expenditure on the defense sector, the demand for military aircraft is increasing. Thus, the surging demand for military aircraft is estimated to raise the demand for aviation actuator systems to be used in these aircraft during the forecast period.

The shift toward using electric actuators is a major trend being witnessed in the global aviation actuator system market. Some of the leading aircraft manufacturers are shifting toward use of electric actuators instead of hydraulic actuators, due to advanced characteristics of electric actuators. For instance, Lockheed F35, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Airbus A380 have replaced hydraulic or pneumatic actuators with electric actuators.

The global aviation actuator system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Aviation Actuator System Market, by Actuator Type

Mechanical Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Others (Including Piezoelectric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, and Electrohydrostatic Actuator)

Global Aviation Actuator System Market, by Application

Flight Control

Auxiliary Control

Utility Actuation

Others (Including Weapons Bay Door Drive)

Global Aviation Actuator System Market, by End-use

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Global Aviation Actuator System Market, by Geography