Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis by Product Type, Application, Geography, Key Players| Advancis Surgical, Haemonetics, Terumo, Fresenius Kabi

Industry Trend Analysis:

The global autotransfusion devices market isanticipated to garner major market share by 2023. The manufacturers across the globe are coming up with new technologies in order to improvise and to meet the challenges endured by the medical facilities. Auotransfusion is a process in which a person receives its own blood for transfusion in place of separate donor’s blood. The system has reduced the chances of blood infections, has enhanced the transfer of oxygen and has reduced the chances of isosensitization. The increase in cardiovascular disease and heart diseases are the prime factors for the growth of the market. Also, the method has been adopted by various hospitals in order to improve their patient outcome.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of product type the global autotransfusion devices market is categorized into on pump transfusion devices and off pump transfusion devices. Among them the on pump transfusion segment has acquired the largest share of the market and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. On the other hand the off pump transfusion device will witness significant grow in the near future.

End Users Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on the end users the global autotransfusion devices market is divided into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Cardiac Research Centers. The ambulatory surgical centers have acquired the largest share in the market and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period. The factors which have leaded the rise in demand of this segment are availability of advancement equipments, professional surgeons and availability of recovery rooms. The hospitals segment and will considerably grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North-American region has acquired the largest market share among the others and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. U.S. and Canada has witnessed large number of cardiovascular diseases due to stressful lifestyle, and changing food habits which has leaded the growth of this segment. On the other hand regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will acquire fast growth in the autotranfusion devices market in the near future.

Competition Insights:

The leading manufacturer of the autotransfusion devices are Advancis Surgical, Haemonetics, Terumo, Fresenius Kabi, LivaNova, Global Blood Resources, Stryker, Redax, Atrium Medical and Medtronic. Various companies have invested in the research and development department for the development and advancement of new technologies. Due to new participants entering into the market, the market size will certainly expand in the near future.

The Autotransfusion Devices Market is divided based on:

By Product:

on pump transfusion

off pump transfusion devices

By End Users:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Cardiac Research Centers

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

