Autopsy Saw Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

An autopsy saw is a medical device used during the post mortem to cut the human body in a proper manner. Autopsy saw is provided with a handle at one to hold it comfortably and at other end there is an oscillating blade. The blade provided at the end of the autopsy saw is generally circular in shape. The oscillating motion of saw provides the physician and ability to cut the bone without harming the soft tissue. The major applications of autopsy saw is to remove the skull cap, make linear cuts, or take small bone specimens. The autopsy saw can be immerse in water and sterilized without dissembling it. It has been prescribed by the manufacturer that autopsy saw should be sterilized before every post mortem. There are different varieties of saws available in the market having different features according to the need of post mortem. Some autopsy saws available in the market have multiple blades, which can be as per the requirement of autopsy.

Autopsy Saw Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors expected to drive the growth of autopsy saw market are rising incidence of trauma and increasing number of hospital admissions throughout the globe. Moreover, the increasing research on dead bodies to study the human body structure in academic institute also propelling the growth of autopsy saw market. Additionally, rising need of autopsy saws at forensic laboratories to perform the post mortem is also fuelling the growth of this market. Also, the availability of different types of autopsy saws according the specific need of post mortem is also a factor responsible for the robust growth of the autopsy saw market over the forecast period. On other hand, less use of electric autopsy saws in under developing economies is expected to deter the growth of the autopsy saw market over the next decade. Moreover, lack of skilled professionals to perform the autopsy using autopsy saw is other factor expected to dent the growth of the market.

Autopsy Saw Market: Segmentation

The global autopsy saw market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the autopsy saw market is segmented into following:

Electric Autopsy Saw

Mechanical Autopsy Saw

Pneumatic Autopsy Saw

Based on end users, the autopsy saw market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Autopsy Saw Market: Overview

The global Autopsy saw market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due rising number of research works on human body at research and academic institutes, which require corpses. Manufactures of autopsy saws are collaborating with hospitals directly to upsurge their sale. Availability of different types of autopsy saws according to need of post mortem has given hospitals an advantage to purchase it according to their need. By product type, electric autopsy saw segment is expected to gain maximum market share owing to its high efficiency to perform the autopsy. Mechanical autopsy saw is least preferred by the hospitals due to its less efficiency, hence this segment is expected to have sluggish growth over the forecast period. Among all the end users, the hospital is expected to be the dominant segment in the autopsy saw market by value.

Autopsy Saw Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global autopsy saw market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for autopsy saw due rise in the number of research regarding disease. North America is then followed by Europe due to developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China are expected to be the fast growing regions in the global autopsy saw market. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow growth in the global autopsy saw market due to low adoption of electric autopsy saws.

Autopsy Saw Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players across the value chain of the global autopsy saw market are Affordable Funeral Supply, Anathomic Solutions, S.L, Bio-Optica Milano, Ceabis, DeSoutter Medical, Elcya, HEBUmedical, Hygeco International Products, Kugel medical GmbH & Co. KG, Medezine Ltd, Medite , Mopec Europe, Mortech Manufacturing, S.M. Scientific Instruments, and Span Surgical, among others.

