Autonomous Trains Market: Emphasis on Producing Technologically advanced Trains to Create New Opportunities, Globally

The business landscape prevailing in the global autonomous trains market is marked by the intense rivalry among several established players, looking to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new research report. Thales Group, Hitachi, Alstom, Bombardier Transportation, Siemens, Ansaldo STS, CRRC Corp. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric are some of the prominent players in this market. Encouraged by the benefits offered by train transportation, increasing emphasis of authorities on automation in railways, and the bright future of the automation, these participants are focusing actively on manufacturing technologically advanced railway vehicles. They are also involving increasingly into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations with governing bodies in various countries to strengthen their position across the world, states the research report.

As per the estimation of the research study, the global market for autonomous trains had total track length of 7538.8 Km in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 12.70% over the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is expected to reach a global track length of 22108.7 Km by the end of the forecast period. Long distance trains, monorail, tram, suburban, and subway/metro are the prime type of autonomous trains available across the world. Of late, the subway/metro segment has emerged as the most lucrative one and the scenario is anticipated to remain so over the few years. North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are considered as the prominent geographical segments of the worldwide market for autonomous trains. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to surface as the most promising regional market for autonomous train in the near future, thanks to the increasing government support and the rising uptake rate, reports the market study.

Subway/Metros Exhibit Higher Rate of Automation

The Autonomous Trains market has been segmented into three categories: based on grade, based on train type, and region. In terms of grades, the autonomous trains market is segregated as GoA1 + GoA2, GoA3, and GoA4. GoA1 trains consist of ATP with driver and all other components are operated manually. GoA2 trains have ATP and ATO with driver, automatic accelerating and stopping of train, and other functions are controlled manually. In the GoA3 trains train is operated automatically without the aid of driver. In these trains setting train in motion and stopping train are performed automatically, doors are operated by train attendant. In GoA3 trains, stopping the train in case of disruption is done by the train attendant. The GoA4 trains are fully automated and are unattended.

In terms of train type the autonomous train market is segmented as long distance train, Suburban trains, tram, Monorail, and subway/metro. Subway/metros has higher rate of automation. Followed by the suburban trains. Monorails were developed in Germany in 1990, and growing in the other regions too.

Increasing Demand for Faster and Safer Mode of Transportation to Drive Growth

“Since trains are the least polluting mode of transportation, various governments across the world are keen on advancing the train transport systems, of which autonomous trains are an important part,” says the author of the report. The increasing government support, in terms of funds, for the manufacturing of technologically advanced trains, is aiding this market substantially. The augmenting demand for safety and rising need for pollution reduction are some of the other important factors that have been driving the global market for autonomous trains substantially.

Going forward, the market is anticipated to gain from the demand for faster yet safer mode of transportation from urban population over the coming years. The rising number of metros and monorails is also projected to boost the growth of this market in the near future, states the research report.