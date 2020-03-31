Autonomous Cars Market Size, Share, Revenue & Forecast to 2019-2025

Autonomous cars are also called as self-driving car and use combination of sensors, radars, cameras, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to travel from one point to another without human interference. Autonomous cars are mainly embedded with software that process inputs, plot a path, and send instructions to the vehicle and help the vehicle to reach the destination. Autonomous cars offer improved pedestrian safety and produce less emission compared to normal cars.

Market Dynamics

Autonomous cars make driving easier, allow people to be more productive, and offer greater mobility. These features increase demand for autonomous cars. These cars also help to improve road safety, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and reduce traffic congestion in congested city areas. The use of autonomous cars is expected to increase at a high rate, owing to growing safety concerns and advancements in automotive technologies. This in turn also drives automakers to increase safety features of ADAS System as autonomous cars help to increase the safety of passengers by avoiding accidents that may occur due to human error.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of autonomous cars market size (US$ Billion), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2026), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key market players

It profiles key players in the global autonomous cars market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, autonomous cars market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include General Motors Company, Alphabet, Inc., Volkswagen Group, BMW Ag, Renault SA, Tesla, Inc., Aptiv, Plc., Audi Ag, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler Ag (Mercedes Benz),Kia Motor Corporation, and others

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global autonomous cars market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global autonomous cars market

Detailed Segmentation

Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Level of Automation: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Application: Passenger Cars Public Transportation Commercial Applications Air Taxis



Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Level of Automation Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New system Launch/Approvals Value Chain Analysis Porter’s Analysis



