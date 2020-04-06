Automotive Wide Base Tire Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Wide base tires are utilized in trucks and trailers that are used for the transport of heavy goods and equipment. Wide base tires are also known as super singles. Generally, trucks and trailers utilized for the transport of heavy goods have two pairs of wheels on each rear axle, which may lead to tire mismatch and can hamper the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. The wide base tire eliminates the necessity of using two wheels on each side of the axle, thus reduces the overall vehicle weight as well as the need for wheel maintenance.

Using a wide base tire instead of a pair of small tires enhances the vehicle efficiency by 2% to 5%, which is primarily driving the global automotive wide base tire market. Moreover, a wide base tire reduces tire wear, offer smooth ride, reduces rolling resistance due to 10% to 15% less contact area as compared to that of a pair of tires, and reduces the overall weight of the vehicle coupled with an increase in payload. These factors are propelling the global automotive wide base tire market. Rapid expansion of the transportation industry due to expansion of agriculture, industrial, construction, and automotive sectors is fueling the demand for trucks and trailers that offer superior performance and possess higher capacity. Moreover, stringent emission norms implemented by governing bodies coupled with raised awareness among vehicle manufacturers and consumers is fueling the demand for advanced vehicle solutions, which in turn is driving the demand for wide base tires across the globe.

The global automotive wide base tire market is primarily restrained by its high price. The price of a single wide base tire is higher than that of using dual tires and hence, several fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers do not prefer them. Moreover, lack of availability of wide base tires due to lack of presence of manufacturers is restraining the global automotive wide base tire market.

The global automotive wide base tire market can be segmented based on application, size, tire type, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, the global automotive wide base tire market can be classified into four segments. Truck fleet operators have a prime concern about vehicles efficiency and hence, the rate of adoption of advanced vehicle technologies among them is considerable high. Therefore, the truck segment is estimated to dominate the market. The rate of adoption of wide base tires in tractors is also rising.

Based on size, the global automotive wide base tire market can be segregated into three segments. The width size varies according to application of the tire and type of surface they are driven on. Tire width between 435 and 465 are extensively utilized for trucks.

In terms of tire type, the global automotive wide base tire market can be bifurcated into radial tires and bias tires. Radial tires are being widely employed owing to their rigid construction, longer lifespan, and higher performance characteristics. Based on sales channel, the global automotive wide base tire market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. However, wide base tires are not preferred in the aftermarket due to their higher price as compared to that of conventional dual tires. Therefore, the OEM segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive wide base tire market can be segmented into five geographical regions. North America has always been at the forefront in the adoption of advanced automotive technology. Moreover, vast mining, oil & gas, and agriculture sectors, and rapid expansion of the construction industry in North America have boosted the demand for heavy trucks and tractors in the region. Furthermore, raised awareness among fleet operators and truck and tractor manufacturers about advance automotive technologies, presence of wide base tire manufacturers, and implementation of stringent emission norms by governing bodies are fueling the demand for wide base tires across the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive wide base tire market are Continental Ag, MICHELIN, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Yokohama Tire Corporation, BFGoodrich INC., Hankook Tire, Artic Investments S.A., and Giti Tire. MICHELIN introduced wide base tires for the first time in 2000 in the market.

