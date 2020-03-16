Automotive wheel alignment machines market is expecting noticeable growth as it used to align the wheels during the assembly of the vehicle

Machines that are used to align the wheels during the assembly of the vehicle are termed as automotive wheel alignment machines. They are used during the maintenance of tires and when the wheels lose their alignment. Automotive wheel alignment machines regulate the position of vehicle wheels to the recommended or specified position by OEMs. Automotive wheel alignment machines can handle or overcome all signs of poor wheel alignment as well as inspect camber, toe, and caster, which are primary components in the measurement of wheel alignment and wheel orientation.

Safety of passenger and vehicle is most concerned for vehicle manufacturers and hence, regulatory bodies have enacted severe norms for passenger safety. Consequently, vehicle manufacturers focus on complying with those standards or regulations. Wheel alignment machines help achieve those standard. Therefore, demand for such machines is increasing rapidly.

The global automotive wheel alignment machines market can be segmented based on product type, mobility, technology, vehicle type, and region.

Based on product type, the automotive wheel alignment machines market can be bifurcated into imaging wheel alignment machine and diagnostic wheel alignment machines.

Based on mobility, the automotive wheel alignment machines market can be classified into fixed and portable. Fixed wheel alignment machines are mostly installed in assembly plants of vehicles. Portable wheel alignment machines are small in size and mostly employed by auto repair shops. The portable wheel alignment machines segment has major share of the market in 2017 owing to its diverse uses and advantages.

Ease of operation and requirement of less human intervention are likely to boost the technological development of automotive wheel alignment machines.

Based on technology, the automotive wheel alignment machines market can be divided into CCD wheel alignment machine and 3D wheel alignment machine. Automotive wheel alignment machines need to function in all directions; consequently, the market share held by the 3D wheel alignment machine is projected to increase during the forecast period.

According to vehicle type, the automotive wheel alignment machines market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Size of wheel for the commercial vehicle is large and hence, different wheel alignment machines are required.

In terms of geography, the global automotive wheel alignment machines market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. More number of vehicles in use and vehicle sales are major factor for the higher share held by Asia Pacific and North America in the global market.

The global automotive wheel alignment machines market consists of a few medium and large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted, as there is no monopoly of business, and the market has huge scope and opportunity. However, establishing manufacturing units for automotive wheel alignment machines require huge capital and resources, which is not feasible for most small- and medium-sized companies.

Key players operating in the global automotive wheel alignment machines market include Delta Equipments, Hunter Engineering Company, Fori Automation, Atlas Auto Equipment, RAVAmerica, Hofmann TeSys, Sunrise Instruments Private Limited, Manatec Electronics Private Limited, Eagle Equipment, and Snap-on Incorporated.