Automotive Valve Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the automotive valve market by product (solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others), function (hydraulic, pneumatic, electric), application (engine, brake, HVAC), and vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicle); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in automotive valve market include:
- Continental AG (Germany)
• BorgWarner (U.S.)
• Denso Corporation (Japan)
• Delphi Automotive (U.K.)
• Cummins Inc., Valeo S.A. (France)
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Federal-Mogul (U.S.)
• Johnson Electric Group (Hong Kong)
• Automotive Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• SSV Valves (India)
• AVR Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Nextech Engineering (India)
• SMB Engine Valves (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of product, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Solenoid
• EGR Valve
• Brake Combination Valve
• Engine Valve
• Others
On the basis of function, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hydraulic
• Pneumatic
• Electric
On the basis of application, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Engine
• Brake
• HVAC
On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive valve market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Passenger car
• Commercial Vehicle
………
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.4 Segment Rivalry
3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Market Trends
5 Global Automotive Valve Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Solenoid
5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.3 EGR Valve
5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.4 Brake Combination Valve
5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.5 Engine Valve
5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6 Global Automotive Valve Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydraulic
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.3 Pneumatic
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.4 Electric
6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
