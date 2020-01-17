Automotive Tubeless Tire Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Tubeless Tire Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Tubeless tires operate without an inner tube, while the outer casing makes an air tight seal with the rim of the wheel, and air is held in the assembly of casing and rim. The tubeless tire comprises of tread, steel belt, and spiral layer, and assist vehicles in numerous functions, such as supports vehicle load, transmits traction & breaking force to road surface, absorbs road shocks, and changes & maintains direction of travel. Moreover, to accomplish these basic functions, a tubeless tire is made up of steel belt covered with resilient rubber and inflated with high-pressure air (nitrogen, CO2, O2, and mixture of gases).

The tubeless tire market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its advantages, such as easy puncture repair, more comfortable for higher speed, lower tire pressure, better bump absorption, and reduced rotating weight as compared to conventional tires. Commercial vehicles, such as heavy-duty trucks & buses may integrate 8 or more than 8 tubeless tires depending on the application and role of the vehicle, whereas two wheelers are integrated with 2 tires and passenger cars with 4 tires.

The global Automotive Tubeless Tire market is valued at 128300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 208100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Tubeless Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Tubeless Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

Continental AG

MICHELIN

Pirelli Tyre S.p.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

CST.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

CEAT Ltd.

MRF Limited

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radial

Bias

Segment by Application

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

