Automotive TIC Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

The automotive TIC ecosystem comprises companies offering testing, inspection, and certification services, network of regulatory bodies, accreditation and standards organizations, third-party service providers, and research and development (R&D) institutions. DEKRA SE and TÜV SÜD Group are the top-ranked service providers in the automotive TIC market. Prominent companies in the automotive TIC market include the well-established, financially stable, and technically strong players that have been operating in the industry for several years and have diversified service portfolios, proprietary technologies, and strong distribution networks through mergers and acquisitions.
There is a significant focus on quality control for automotive manufacturing operations and additional safety, testing, and reporting measures, which require advanced test equipment and instrumentation in automotive manufacturing facilities and laboratories. Testing services assist manufacturers to improve the marketability of their products and lower costs in pre-production phases (R&D, selection of suppliers, etc.). Automotive lighting & components, connected car solutions, testing for materials, and reliability are some of the major areas where automotive testing can be applied for ensuring compliance of products/services with required standards and regulations.
This report focuses on the global Automotive TIC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive TIC development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dekra
SGS
Bureau Veritas
TUV SUD
Intertek
Applus Services
Eurofins Scientific
Element Materials Technology
Lloyd’s Register
MISTRAS
UL
DNV GL
SAI
Rina
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Other Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Vehicle Inspection Services
Telematics
Electrical Systems and Components
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive TIC Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Testing Services
1.4.3 Inspection Services
1.4.4 Certification Services
1.4.5 Other Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive TIC Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Vehicle Inspection Services
1.5.3 Telematics
1.5.4 Electrical Systems and Components
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive TIC Market Size
2.2 Automotive TIC Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive TIC Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive TIC Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive TIC Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive TIC Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive TIC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automotive TIC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive TIC Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive TIC Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive TIC Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dekra
12.1.1 Dekra Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.1.4 Dekra Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Dekra Recent Development
12.2 SGS
12.2.1 SGS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.2.4 SGS Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SGS Recent Development
12.3 Bureau Veritas
12.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.4 TUV SUD
12.4.1 TUV SUD Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.4.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
12.5 Intertek
12.5.1 Intertek Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.5.4 Intertek Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Intertek Recent Development
12.6 Applus Services
12.6.1 Applus Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.6.4 Applus Services Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Applus Services Recent Development
12.7 Eurofins Scientific
12.7.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.7.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.8 Element Materials Technology
12.8.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive TIC Introduction
12.8.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development
Continued…..
