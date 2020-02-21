Automotive TIC Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Automotive TIC Market 2018

The automotive TIC ecosystem comprises companies offering testing, inspection, and certification services, network of regulatory bodies, accreditation and standards organizations, third-party service providers, and research and development (R&D) institutions. DEKRA SE and TÜV SÜD Group are the top-ranked service providers in the automotive TIC market. Prominent companies in the automotive TIC market include the well-established, financially stable, and technically strong players that have been operating in the industry for several years and have diversified service portfolios, proprietary technologies, and strong distribution networks through mergers and acquisitions.

There is a significant focus on quality control for automotive manufacturing operations and additional safety, testing, and reporting measures, which require advanced test equipment and instrumentation in automotive manufacturing facilities and laboratories. Testing services assist manufacturers to improve the marketability of their products and lower costs in pre-production phases (R&D, selection of suppliers, etc.). Automotive lighting & components, connected car solutions, testing for materials, and reliability are some of the major areas where automotive testing can be applied for ensuring compliance of products/services with required standards and regulations.

This report focuses on the global Automotive TIC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive TIC development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3461447-global-automotive-tic-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Dekra

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TUV SUD

Intertek

Applus Services

Eurofins Scientific

Element Materials Technology

Lloyd’s Register

MISTRAS

UL

DNV GL

SAI

Rina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicle Inspection Services

Telematics

Electrical Systems and Components

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3461447-global-automotive-tic-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive TIC Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Testing Services

1.4.3 Inspection Services

1.4.4 Certification Services

1.4.5 Other Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive TIC Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Vehicle Inspection Services

1.5.3 Telematics

1.5.4 Electrical Systems and Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive TIC Market Size

2.2 Automotive TIC Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive TIC Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive TIC Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive TIC Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive TIC Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive TIC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive TIC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automotive TIC Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive TIC Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive TIC Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Dekra

12.1.1 Dekra Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.1.4 Dekra Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Dekra Recent Development

12.2 SGS

12.2.1 SGS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.2.4 SGS Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SGS Recent Development

12.3 Bureau Veritas

12.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.4 TUV SUD

12.4.1 TUV SUD Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.4.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TUV SUD Recent Development

12.5 Intertek

12.5.1 Intertek Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.5.4 Intertek Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.6 Applus Services

12.6.1 Applus Services Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.6.4 Applus Services Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Applus Services Recent Development

12.7 Eurofins Scientific

12.7.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.7.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

12.8 Element Materials Technology

12.8.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive TIC Introduction

12.8.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Automotive TIC Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/automotive-tic-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2025/423786

Source: MarketersMedia