Automotive Throttle Body Market Size Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Automotive Throttle body is a part of the air intake system and positioned between the air intake hose and the intake manifold. Now a days, multiple throttle body is used in automobile for fuel transfer into the cylinder without delay in response time of the throttle. Earlier, vehicles used to be equipped with single throttle body. In a single throttle body design, air rushes into the intake manifold’s plenum when the throttle is opened but there was the delay in response time which affect the overall performance of the vehicle. Thus, this up-gradation in the throttle body is expected to boost the sales, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of automotive throttle body market.

Automotive Throttle Body Market is expected to witness the significant growth, owing to increase in demand for automobiles in the developing regions. Automotive throttle body is a very important component which is used to control the engine power and speed.

Automotive Throttle Body Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing production volumes of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles is likely to propel the automotive throttle body market throughout the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations regarding reduction in fuel emissions, which are laid down by the governments of various nations across the world, are expected to fuel the automotive throttle body market during assessment period. Recent efforts being taken for the transition from throttle-by-cable system to throttle-by-wire system is anticipated to further boost the automotive throttle body market in the next few years. This is primarily ascribed to the advantages offered by throttle-by-wire system over the throttle-by-cable system such as better traction and stability control, better response and smooth application of power with least amount of shock provided to the system.

The automotive throttle body is likely to require repair and maintenance due to contamination with dirt and other impurities over a period of time. The throttle body is also likely to occasionally overheat due to overriding. This is estimated to hinder the automotive throttle body market during the forecast period. Moreover, Electric vehicles do not require the throttle body assembly for their operation and the government of several countries promote electro mobility. Thus, rising demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to restrain the automotive throttle body market over the forecast period

Automotive Throttle Body Market: Segmentation

Automotive Throttle Body Market can be segmented by Operation, Material type, Vehicle type, sales channel:-

On the basis of operation automotive throttle body market can be segmented into:

Mechanical

Electronic

On the basis of material type automotive throttle body can be segmented into:

Composite

Polymer

Metal

On the basis of vehicle type automotive throttle body can be segmented into:

Motorcycle

PC

LCV

HCV

On the basis of sales channel automotive throttle body can be segmented into:

OEM

After Market

Automotive Throttle Body Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the automotive throttle body market, owing to increasing demand for luxury and high speed vehicles in U.S. and Canada. This factor is coupled with increasing demand for high power engine in the vehicles. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for Automotive Throttle Body Market in the upcoming years. Europe holds a prominent share for the Automotive Throttle Body Market due to large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. Growing automotive industry in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to contribute considerable share throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income of the middle class population with high living standard as well as increasing number of automobile sales. The Latin America, Middle East and Africa are projected to increase the demand of automobiles, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth, which in turn, accelerate the growth of automotive throttle body market in the forecast period

Automotive Throttle Body Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Throttle Body Market includes:

Autoliv Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Bosch Auto Parts

BBK PERFORMANCE

Gentex Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Walbro

Continental AG

