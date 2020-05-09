Automotive Textile Market Key Players Are: Trevira GmbH, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Baltex, Reliance Industries limited, and Auto Textiles S.A.

Automotive textiles are an important market in the technical textiles sector. These textiles include various types of textile components e.g. fibers, filaments, and the fabric used in automobiles. Applications of automotive textiles range from lightweight vehicles to heavy trucks or heavy vehicles. In the automobile industry, most of the textiles are used in seat upholstery, belts, cladding, airbags, and in numerous other applications. Automotive textiles should possess certain properties and needs to be tested for abrasion resistance, tensile strength, and tear. The automobile industry consumes a lot of textiles that may be concealed in the automobile. These textiles are classified as technical as they have very high-performance specifications.

Seat belts, airbags, and other upholstery used as safety measures have a prospective market for automotive textiles. The applications have become popular and are widely used over the last ten years due to government legislation and consumer interest. The scope of the automotive textile market is huge in the area of airbag production. This is because of its growing requirement, particularly in view of the legislation that is imposed by many countries.

Improved consumer lifestyle is resulting in greater demand for personal vehicles which in turn is expected to boost the automotive textile market. Interior of a car has become important as individuals are spending more time in the car. Demand for safety devices in vehicles like airbags and seat belts are increasing. Automotive textiles have also introduced solutions to deal with engineering problems viz. gas or air filtration, tire reinforcement and others. With the improvement in vehicle models and a strong demand for luxury and comfort, the automotive textile market has observed an uptrend in the market. However, the high cost of production and intense competition is anticipated to hamper the market.

Request PDF Brochure for Market Analysis, Industry Size, Growth, Trends- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45285

The global automotive textile market can be segmented based on raw materials, product type, vehicle type, application, and geography. In terms of raw materials, the market can be classified into polyamide, polyester, acrylic, polyethylene, and others. Seat covers, package trays, tires, headliners, door panels, and safety belts are made from polyester. Majority of fabrics used in automobile interiors are made from polyester. The polyester used in seats, safety belts, door panels, etc. is recyclable in nature. Based on product type, the market is segmented into woven, non-woven, and composites.

Non-woven used in the automotive industry caters to a variety of purposes as they are lightweight, flexible, versatile, sound efficient and can be easily tailored. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be divided into passenger cars, low commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, and coaches. Passenger cars account for the major share of the automotive textile market. Based on application, the automotive textile market can be bifurcated into upholstery, floor covering, tires, airbags, and others.

Request For Table Of Content For Detailed Insights Of Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45285

Geographically, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The automotive textile market in North America is expected to expand significantly due to the strong domestic demand for comfort, safety, and luxury. While the North American and Western European markets are growing, considerable development can be observed in other markets.

Key players operating in the automotive textile market include Trevira GmbH, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Baltex, Reliance Industries limited, and Auto Textiles S.A. Other prominent players are Global Safety Textiles, SMS Auto Fabrics, Autoliv, Lear Corporation, Johnson Controls, Acme Mills, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Borgers AG, DuPont, Autotech Nonwovens, and CMI Enterprises Inc.