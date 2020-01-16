Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market – Emergence of advanced technologies and global industry analysis 2025

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification services are performed to check roadworthiness of a vehicle. This is a procedure, performed by governing body or government certified agencies to check whether a vehicle is capable to meet the standards regarding vehicle set by the governing body of respective country. In this a vehicle is tested for its safety features, noise, power assisted steering, engine transmission mounts, hydraulic, air and vacuum brake systems, brake and steering fluids, headlamps, direction indicators, and emission.

There are several standards set by each country about different parameters related to vehicles such as emission limit, number of air bags required, seat belts, and other safety features. For checking these standards, a number of tests are conducted on vehicle. Some of the most common tests undertaken include frontal and side crash test, exhaust emission test, brake test, interior inspection, under body inspection, and different component tests.

The rising number of accidents, increasing automation in vehicles, advanced and more sophisticated components and features of a vehicle, increasing pollution, these are factors due to which demand for vehicle tasting and inspection is increasing day by day. According to the report, the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to expand at a 11.11% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2025.

In terms of region, the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, Europe dominated the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market with 36.96% share, thanks to the presence of some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and a steadily expanding domestic automotive industry.

North America also accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the well-established automotive sector. In regions like Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing are laid down so as to ensure the safety of human life. These regulations are also key drivers for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in these regions.

Over the forecast period, the market for automotive testing, inspection, and certification services is likely to get a major boost in emerging markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. With the increased consumption of a vast range of vehicles in these regions as disposable incomes rise, the demand for testing, inspection, and certification services is also likely to steadily expand.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Dekra, Intertek Group, TUV SUD, DNV GL, TUV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, and Mistras Group, Inc.