Automotive Test Equipment Market Top Competitors are Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; among Others

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automotive market that has been a result of increased demand for vehicles.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Key Competitors:

Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Horiba announced that they had agreed to acquire Fuelcon AG. This acquisition will help expand the geographical presence of Horiba and help in the expansion of the application portfolio to electric vehicles segments.

In April 2018, Millbrook Proving Ground announced that they had acquired Revolutionary Engineering, Inc. This acquisition will help in expanding the geographical areas that the company will service in the automotive testing capabilities.

In April 2016, CME announced the launch of new automotive R&D and testing equipment products produced in collaboration with three automotive R&D companies. The products launched at the Automotive Testing Expo 2016 held in Chennai from April 20-22. CME has launched the HALT/HASS systems which are used for screening and identifying faults in automotive and vehicles.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Definition:

Automotive test equipment includes those devices and equipments that are used for the detection of faults and detecting the capabilities of vehicles by testing their performance and operations. These devices and equipments test the vehicles in challenging conditions and detect the efficacy and effectiveness in various scenarios such as autonomous driving effectiveness, crash prevention, damage on impact prevention and others.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Chassis Dynamometer Engine Dynamometer Wheel Alignment Tester Vehicle Emission Test System

By End Market OEM R&D/Technical Center OEM Assembly Paint Authorized Service Centers

By Vehicle Type Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

By Application Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment PC/Laptop Based Equipment By Advance Technology ECU Testing Data Logger Simulation Testing Autonomous Driving Simulator Crash Impact Simulation ADAS Testing EV Testing

By Geography

