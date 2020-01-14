Automotive Tailgate Market Projected To Be Resilient By 2018 – 2026

The automotive tailgate is a hinged door at the rear of the vehicle that allows access to the boot space for loading and unloading. Tailgates are generally found on SUVs, hatchbacks, compact SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks.

Rise in demand for SUVs, crossovers, and hatchbacks is estimated to fuel the demand for automotive tailgates. SUV sales in China stood at about 34% of the total vehicle sales in 2017. The shift in consumer interest from sedans to SUVs, crossovers, and hatchbacks has led to the rise in demand for automotive tailgate. Sales of pickups and SUVs rose in U.S., while the sedans witnessed a sharp decline in sales. Premium automakers such as BMW and Mercedes, which concentrated on sedan vehicles, are offering vehicles in segment of hatchbacks and crossovers due to changing consumer preferences. Rise in demand for luxury and product differentiating factors are raising the demand for power tailgates and hands-free tailgate. Heavy loading of electronics and sensors has facilitated the demand for power and hands-free tailgates.

Automakers are focusing on manufacturing lightweight vehicles and the reduction of emissions and fuel consumption, as emission control is a major concern of the auto industry. Automakers are trying to switch to plastic and carbon fiber materials in order to reduce the weight. Carbon fiber has high strength and very low weight and consequently, is used in tailgates. Carbon fiber due to its high cost has limited usage in sports car and luxury cars. However, advancements in technology are likely to reduce the cost and thus, boost further penetration of carbon fiber in the automotive tailgate market.

Tailgates are not incorporated in sedans and coupes and hence, it is a key factor restraining the automotive tailgate market

The global automotive tailgate market can be segmented based on tailgate type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on tailgate type, the automotive tailgate market can be classified into hydraulic operated, power operated, and hands-free tailgate. The hands-free tailgate segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate due to the increased usage of hands-free tailgate in premium cars. Hands-free tailgates are a major product differentiating factor and hence, are estimated to witness a high demand.

In terms of material, the automotive tailgate market can be split into plastic and metal. Plastic such as polypropylene is increasingly being used as tail gate material, which in turn is estimated to boost the demand for plastic tailgates during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive tailgate market can be segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to expand at a highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in sales of SUVs and crossovers. Increasing demand for commercial vehicles in developing countries is expected to drive the commercial vehicle segment of the market in those countries.

In terms of region, the automotive tailgate market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant expansion during the forecast period, followed by the market in Europe. Rise in production of vehicles in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the automotive tailgate market in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive tailgate market include Magna International, Faurecia, Plastic Omnium, Seoyon E- Hwa, Zhejiang Yuanchi, and Robert Bosch GmbH.