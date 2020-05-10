Automotive Tailgate Market Likely to Surpass US$ 15 Bn by 2027

Automotive Tailgate Market – Snapshot

Automotive tailgate is the rearmost door of the vehicle, which moves upwards or downwards for the duration of loading and unloading and offers access to the vehicle boot area. Automotive tailgate are made of metal, plastic, and other polymer material and are usually found on hatchbacks, SUVs, compact SUVs, sedans, crossovers, and light pickup carrier trucks. Automotive tailgate is the closing door of the boot or passenger compartment situated at the rearmost end of the vehicle, which is either fully hydraulic operated, or power operated, or manually operated.

Rapid rise in demand for sport utility vehicles, hatchbacks, and crossover, across the globe, as a new flock of mainstream models influence consumers, supplemented with a decline in car loan rates, easy availability of finance with customized financial schemes offered by banks and car dealers, coupled with rise in per capita income of consumers are key factors driving the production and sales of vehicles. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for the automotive tailgate, which is a complex vehicle part that is used as the rearmost door in the car. These are major factors that are likely to propel the automotive tailgate market during the forecast period. Automotive tailgate greatly influences the esthetic appearance of the vehicle, as it is located at the exterior rear-end of the vehicle. For light commercial trucks, automotive tailgates safeguard the load carried on the integrated trailer. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the automotive tailgate in the near future.

Automotive tailgate offers numerous benefits; however, the market faces a couple of limitations. The power operated tailgate consists of sensors and mechatronics component to assist in opening and closing of the vehicle, which leads to higher maintenance and replacement cost of the power operated tailgate. A traditional or manual tailgate requires human intervention and supervision for opening and closing. These factors are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive tailgate market has been segmented based on tailgate type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on tailgate type, the global automotive tailgate market has been classified into hydraulic operated tailgate, power operated tailgate, and manual operated tailgate. In terms of tailgate type, power operated tailgate is a highly attractive segment of the market. This is majorly due to a rise in the demand for high performance, efficient, and advanced products and technology, which has prompted automakers and OEMs to develop power operated tailgates that do not require human intervention of locking and unlocking the tailgate.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive tailgate market has been split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment leads the automotive tailgate market. The segment is likely to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period. The utility vehicle sub-segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the passenger vehicle segment of the market during the forecast period. The utility vehicle sub-segment includes SUVs, crossovers, and MPVs. Demand for utility vehicles is rising across the globe, owing to their advantages such as driving comfort, riding height, and drivability on off-road conditions.

Based on sales channel, the global automotive tailgate market has been bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. OEM is a highly attractive and lucrative segment of the automotive tailgate market. Expansion of the OEM segment is primarily attributed to the incorporation of the automotive tailgate as a primary component by major car manufacturers, which offers superior product quality as compared to aftermarket tailgate, which is expensive. Additionally, increasing improvements in materials have led to no or rare replacements of the automotive tailgate during its entire life cycle.

In terms of region, the global automotive tailgate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for prominent share of the market. This is primarily due to a surge in vehicle production in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, countries with high vehicle production around the world are from Asia Pacific, which is attributed to the higher share held by the region in the global automotive tailgate market. The region is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, entry of premium auto manufacturers in the region is also likely to propel the automotive tailgate market in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive tailgate market include Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Plastic Omnium, SEOYON E-HWA, Rockland Manufacturing Company, Zhejiang Yuanchi Holding Group Co.,Ltd., GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Go Industries, Inc.