Automotive Switch Device Market Outlook: Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

Global Automotive Switch Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Switch Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Switch Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Switch Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Switch Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Delphi automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Delphi automotive

HELLA

Robert Bosch

TRW automotive holdings

ZF Friedrichshafen

Alps

Eaton

Fusi

Panasonic

Stoneridge

Automotive Switch Device Breakdown Data by Type

Automotive Button Switch

Automotive Rotary Switch

Others

Automotive Switch Device Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Light Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

Otehrs

Automotive Switch Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Switch Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Switch Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automotive Button Switch

1.4.3 Automotive Rotary Switch

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Switch Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Light Vehicle

1.5.4 Heavy Vehicle

1.5.5 Otehrs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Switch Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Switch Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Switch Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Switch Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Switch Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Switch Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Switch Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Switch Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Switch Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Switch Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Switch Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Switch Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Switch Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Switch Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Switch Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Switch Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

