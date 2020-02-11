Automotive Suspension System Market Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share by Top Companies

Automotive Suspension System Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 5% During 2019 – 2022. Automotive Suspension System Market Information Report by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle & Passenger Vehicle), by Suspension System (Passive, Semi-Active, & Active), by Damping Type (Hydraulic and Electromagnetic) and by End Market (OEM & Aftermarket) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Key Players:

The principal challengers in the market for automotive suspension system globally are TWR Automotive Holdings Corporation, KYB Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Benteler Group, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Continental AG, Mando Corporation, Schaeffler AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Automotive Suspension System Market – Overview

The increasing level of importance placed on automobile performance is closely related to the quality of the suspension systems. Market reports connected to the automobile industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is on track to achieve a 5 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The need to improve suspension systems has gained considerable traction, as automobiles become more efficient and streamlined. The rising incidences of accidents have increased the demand for enhanced automotive suspension systems. The augmented level of investment being directed towards the expansion in the automobile components such as suspension systems is expected to gain an increased level of momentum in the upcoming forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the automotive suspension system market is carried out on the basis of vehicle type, suspension system, damping type, end market, and region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive suspension system market is segmented into commercial vehicle & passenger vehicle. Based on the suspension system, the automotive suspension system market is segmented into semi-active, passive, and active.

On the basis of damping type, the automotive suspension system market is segmented into electromagnetic and hydraulic.

On the basis of the end market, the automotive suspension system is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The regions included in the automotive suspension system are North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the automotive suspension system market encompasses regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominates the automotive suspension system market globally, due to the increased production of technologically progressive & comfort vehicle. This region will display the speediest growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regions follows the European region in terms of growth. The growing eco-friendly initiatives in this region will lead to substantial growth in the automotive suspension system market. Thus, driving the Asia Pacific region towards steady growth in the duration of the forecast period.

