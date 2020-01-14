Automotive Sunroof Market: Popularity among the youth generation and robust demand for sunroof is expected to drive the market

An automotive sunroof provides fresh air, a cool breeze, and perfect view, which enhances the driving experience. The sunroof permits light and sunshine into the vehicle, which provides a satisfying atmosphere in the passenger cabin or vehicle. The sunroof illuminates the vehicle cabin with the natural light. Different types of sunroofs are available such as pop type, spoiler type, and panoramic sunroof. The pop type sunroof needs to be operated manually, by opening or tilting the panel completely or partially. This type of sunroof is inexpensive and can be installed in different types of vehicles.

Most automobile manufacturers provide optional panoramic sunroofs for different vehicle segments. The panoramic sunroof offers a wider field of view. It is designed in such way that it covers more area of the roof than a normal sunroof. The panoramic sunroof provides fresh air and sunlight for both front and rear seats. A major advantage of the panoramic sunroof is that it increase the resale value of the vehicle. Companies such as Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Tesla are offering a panoramic sunroof, which is anticipated to boost the demand for panoramic sunroof during the forecast period.

The automotive sunroof improves driving comfort while driving. It provide fresh air, which reduces stress while driving and provides a natural, air conditioning effect. Moreover, the sunroof enhances the internal and external appearance of the vehicle. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the demand for automotive sunroof among consumers during the forecast period. Popularity among the youth generation and robust demand for sunroof is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Major OEMs provide optional sunroof for premium vehicles and SUVs and a robust demand for premium vehicles and SUVs from the young generation, owing to increase in per capita income, decrease in banks interest rate, and stable economic conditions, is likely to drive the market for premium vehicle and SUVs, which in turn is expected to propel the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period.

The global automotive sunroof market can be segmented based on sunroof type, material type, operation mode, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. In terms of sunroof type, the automotive sunroof market can be segregated into pop type, spoiler type, panoramic type, and others. The panoramic type segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as compared to the other segments. The panoramic sunroof offers multiple advantages such as better visibility and increase in driving comfort and resale value of the vehicle, which in turn is projected to drive the overall market of the automotive sunroof during the forecast period. The inbuilt type sunroof adds aesthetic value to the vehicle by providing innovative design and high quality manufacturing.

Different types of materials are used to manufacture automotive sunroof in which glass considered as an important material. Glass provides better visibility and offers a better view of the surroundings from the vehicle, it enhances the overall appearance of the vehicle and prevents the entry of ultraviolet rays; hence, glass segment is estimated to expand during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive sunroof market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive sunroof market. It is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Several factors are responsible for the rise in sales of passenger vehicles across the globe such as rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and decrease in bank interest rates. Consumer preference toward premium vehicles and SUVs and increasing production of passenger vehicles across the globe are anticipated to drive the sunroof market during the forecast period.

Prominent regions considered for the analysis of the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Geographic analysis is done on the basis of production trends, political reforms, regulation changes, and society demand. Europe dominates the global automotive sunroof market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in Germany, the U.K., and France. Consistent rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the automotive sunroof market in the near future.

Rising production of premium vehicles and SUVs as well as increase in sales is fueling the market in Germany. The market share held by Germany is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Increase in emphasis on overall appearance of the vehicle by consumers, rise in travel, and robust demand for comfortable driving from consumers are likely to propel the global automotive sunroof market during the forecast period. The automotive sunroof market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace owing to the increase in production and sales of passenger vehicles and rising preference for sunroof among the youth generation in the region.

Key players in the global automotive sunroof market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with global players in the sunroof market. The market witnesses the presence of key players who have strong global presence and firm establishments, coupled with diverse product portfolios.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive sunroof market include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Magna International Inc. Webasto, Inteva Products, Meritor, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., BOS Group, Intensa, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Signature Automotive Products, Whitehall Industries, Mitsuba Corp., ADVANTECH PLASTICS LLC, Arkal Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, and VUTEQ CORPORATION.