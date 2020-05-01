Automotive Sunroof Market Current Overview and Future Opportunities Outlook to 2024 – Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, Wanchao, Wuxi Mingfang and Others

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.

With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Sunroof market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9780 million by 2024, from US$ 5910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Sunroof business, shared in Chapter 3.

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Automotive Sunroof consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Automotive Sunroof market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Sunroof manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Sunroof with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Automotive Sunroof submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Automotive Sunroof value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Other Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle

Global Automotive Sunroof Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

